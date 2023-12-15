City hospital cafés bring a feeling of ease for medics and patients alike

Some Shanghai hospitals have started their own coffee brands and café with a hospital style, providing fuel for busy doctors and nurses, and an elixir for patients and families.

Coffee is an essential for many people every day. For doctors and nurses, it is fuel for their busy work; for patients and families, a cup of coffee is also an elixir, bringing a feeling of comfort by warming them and easing their anxious and nervous state.

Some hospitals in Shanghai have initiated their own coffee brands and café with a unique hospital culture and style.

Dr Jiang Zhihong at Renji Hospital said his day starts with a cup of coffee, which wakes both his mind and soul. While he works at the service center in the lobby of the leading hospital's outpatient building, he said the mere aroma of coffee from the cafe makes his day better and more enjoyable.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Renji named its café 1844 Coffee, because Renji, Shanghai's first Western medicine hospital, was established in 1844 by English medical missionary William Lockhart. Coffee was also introduced to Shanghai in 1844.

"We decided to open Renji's own café representing culture, history, and a taste of our own," said Li Jin, vice president of Renji Hospital. "From coffee bean selection, through cup design to café operation, we are deeply involved. The building on the coffee cup is the oldest building in our hospital. It tells the history, culture and story of Renji.

"It also represents cosiness and care. When you walk into the lobby, the smell of coffee and bread brings a feeling of ease to both medics and patients."

The French slogan Un espace de guérison calme en forme de ruisseau dans la vaste forêt ('a calm river in the vast forest') is on a the wall of Ruijin Hospital's café.

As a Western medicine hospital launched by the French in Shanghai, the hospital blends an international essence and the history and romance of medical education in France.

At the hospital's Rui Café , there are several special coffees. The most special is named Ruijin Formula, and priced at 19.58 yuan (US$2.75).

In 1958, Ruijin Hospital successfully treated and cured a severely burnt ironworker named Qiu Caikang who had burns to 89.3 percent of his body surface. Before that, the international medical community believed that "patients with burns of over 80 percent are not curable." This case successfully broke through the assumed limits and won fame for the hospital both at home and abroad. The fluid infusion method developed by Ruijin in the rescue was named Ruijin Resuscitation Formula and widely promoted home and abroad.

"So the special coffee is sold at 19.58 yuan to commemorate the success," said Cheng Jie from the hospital management office.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

No. 600 Wanping Road S., the home of the Shanghai Mental Health Center, is well-known on the Internet and has been considered a wanghong, or Internet celebrity, in recent years, and crossovers such as mooncakes, recycled bags, and clothes with No. 600, have gained in popularity.

This time, it is No.600 coffee. The coffee cup was designed by hospital staff, who posted pictures of the center's building hidden by cherry blossom, giving people a feeling of beauty and calm.

"The purpose of crossovers introduction is to arouse public awareness on the importance of mental health, "said Qiao Ying from the Shanghai Mental Health Center. "Mental health and mental disease were taboo in China and people were reluctant to face their psychological problems and disorders. People were ashamed of talking of the mental health center or coming here for professional help.

"The No.600 Internet fame can help people have positive feelings on mental health and the health center. We are using these methods to help people feel supported and relaxed while talking about these problems, and willing to face them and ask for professional support."