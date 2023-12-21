The celestial wonders of Dunhuang displayed in Shanghai Astronomy Museum
In a unique fusion of history and astronomy, the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, in partnership with the Dunhuang Research Institute, unveiled an exhibition titled "The Starry Sky of Dunhuang" on December 21. The display, a testament to Dunhuang's ancient connection with the celestial bodies, is the museum's first independently organized temporary exhibition.
The exhibition incorporates photography and digital media, providing a modern perspective on Dunhuang's glorious legacy. The Shanghai Astronomy Museum complements this cultural offering with a range of educational products themed around the exhibit, which runs until April next year.
The museum has announced its "Winter Astronomy Carnival" to coincide with the Winter Solstice. This two-month seasonal series aims to engage astronomy enthusiasts as well as the general public in a festive study of the stars and beyond.
Exhibition info
Dates: Through April 21, 2024
Venue: B1 Temporary Exhibition Hall, Shanghai Astronomy Museum 上海天文馆B1临展厅
Address: 380 Lingang Avenue 临港大道380号