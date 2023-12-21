The celestial wonders of Dunhuang displayed in Shanghai Astronomy Museum

The exhibition titled "The Starry Sky of Dunhuang" is a demonstration of the ancient link that Dunhuang has had with the heavenly bodies.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

In a unique fusion of history and astronomy, the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, in partnership with the Dunhuang Research Institute, unveiled an exhibition titled "The Starry Sky of Dunhuang" on December 21. The display, a testament to Dunhuang's ancient connection with the celestial bodies, is the museum's first independently organized temporary exhibition.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The exhibition incorporates photography and digital media, providing a modern perspective on Dunhuang's glorious legacy. The Shanghai Astronomy Museum complements this cultural offering with a range of educational products themed around the exhibit, which runs until April next year.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The museum has announced its "Winter Astronomy Carnival" to coincide with the Winter Solstice. This two-month seasonal series aims to engage astronomy enthusiasts as well as the general public in a festive study of the stars and beyond.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Exhibition info

Dates: Through April 21, 2024

Venue: B1 Temporary Exhibition Hall, Shanghai Astronomy Museum 上海天文馆B1临展厅

Address: 380 Lingang Avenue 临港大道380号