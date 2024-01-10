News / Metro

Shanghai residents continue to gain faith in security officers

Tian Shengjie
  19:25 UTC+8, 2024-01-10       0
The sense of security of Shanghai residents has grown for 11 consecutive years since 2013, the Shanghai Public Security Bureau announced on the fourth national police day.
Ti Gong

Over 130 police officers take part in flag-raising ceremony at the Shanghai Public Security Bureau on Wednesday to celebrate the fourth national police day.

The public sense of security of Shanghai residents has seen growth for 11 consecutive years since 2013, the Shanghai Public Security Bureau said on Wednesday, the fourth national police day.

As the saying goes – You are enjoying your life, not because everything is beautiful, but because there is someone willing to sacrifice for you. The local bureau handed over last year's excellent "transcript" about public security on this special day.

It said that all murders and robberies reported last year were solved, and over 95 percent of burglaries were cleared up.

In 2023, the number of telecom network fraud cases in the city decreased by 18.1 percent year-on-year. The figure has declined for five consecutive years. Over 27,000 related suspects were captured last year, with more than 600 million yuan (US$84.43 million) recovered.

To comprehensively crack down on fraud, the city's public security departments also focus on potential victims.

Last year, over 300,000 potential victims per day, on average, were dissuaded by police officers from believing swindlers through text messages, phone calls, and face-to-face meetings. The prevention avoided losses of over 1.99 billion yuan for the public in total.

Ti Gong

Wearing small police uniforms, 12 children from Jiangsu Road No.5 Primary School and Xiaozhuren newspaper visit a police station in Changning District on Wednesday to learn about the work of the police officers.

To create a healthy online environment, the authorities established a 24-hour contact mechanism with more than 40 Internet companies. Nearly 260 people involved in spreading rumors were punished and more than 460 illegal accounts were shut down last year.

To promote the business environment in Shanghai, more than 4,300 economic crime cases were solved and economic losses of over 9.12 billion yuan were recovered in 2023, protecting the rights and interests of over 110 brands.

A green channel was also established for the issuance of entry and exit permits with other relevant departments. At present, it has benefited more than 30 enterprises and processed entry and exit documents for more than 3,000 employees.

To help residents resolve conflicts and prevent situations from worsening, the department has established mediation mechanisms, working with 915 mediators and 766 lawyers, and more than 670,000 disputes have been settled this way.

Ti Gong

A guard of honor takes part in Wednesday's celebration at the Songjiang branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

For the police's heroic struggle in the interests of the Party and the people, the festival was established in 2021, falling on January 10 because 110 is the national police call.

In Shanghai, on Wednesday, all police officers from local departments, including the courts, procuratorates, and prisons, observed the day.

Many attended flag-raising ceremonies and renewed the vows they took when they became officers. Some held open-door and community activities for residents on the day.

Ti Gong

Qingpu Prison held activities to observe the national police day on Wednesday.

Ti Gong

Police officers vow to serve the people better on Wednesday, at Songjiang District's court.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Follow Us

