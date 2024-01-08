News / Metro

Maritime authorities dismiss 'asleep at the wheel' reports

  21:10 UTC+8, 2024-01-08       0
A boat that hit a flood control wall had veered out of control before the incident, the safety administration said as it described online speculation on the cause as false rumors.
Reports that a boat hit a flood control wall due to a crew member falling asleep are false, the local maritime safety administration told Shanghai Daily on Monday.

On Saturday, a citizen shared a video of a ship smashed into the wall near the Jinling Road E. ferry terminal along the Huangpu River.

One comment alleged there was no one steering the vessel before the incident. Some netizens also said that the person in charge had fallen asleep.

The administration said the speculation was false and that the ship had veered out of control.

No casualties were reported and the case is under further investigation, it said.

A screenshot from a video shows the vessel involved in the incident.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
