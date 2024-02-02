Expatriate award winners express confidence in Changning's future

The winners of the 2nd Hongqiao Friendship Award reconfirmed their commitment to the district's economic and social development.

Ti Gong

The winners of the 2nd Hongqiao Friendship Award, which recognizes expatriates' contributions to Changning District, have expressed their commitment to the district's economic and social development.

Per Askeland, the legal representative of DNV China Company Limited, said the award recognizes not only his accomplishments but also the development of his company.

Askeland praised Changning's support since the company's inception, highlighting the more than three decades of successful engagement in commercial development, international interchange and poverty reduction activities.

"This award will further deepen our cooperation," he said, adding that all winners will continue to contribute to Changning's livable and business-friendly environment, as well as high-quality development.

Anu Rathninde, chairman of the 2nd Hongqiao Friendship Alliance and recipient of the 2023 Shanghai Magnolia Memorial Award, praised the Chinese people's hard work and intelligence, as well as the country's amazing progress toward reform and opening up.

"The alliance has gathered influential foreign talents across various sectors to deepen exchange and cooperation and share international experiences," Rathninde said.

He expressed confidence that the alliance will develop into a strong platform for Sino-foreign integration and exchange, increasing Changning's international impact.

Jeison Anzanello, a Brazilian Spring Airlines pilot, explained why he and his family decided to relocate to Shanghai five years ago.

Anzanello, a nominee for the Hongqiao Friendship Award, has a 23-year flying career that has taken him to numerous countries and airlines. He cited domestic airline safety, quality infrastructure, and Shanghai's educational and medical environment as important reasons for his decision to stay in Shanghai.

"During my first week in Shanghai, I witnessed people doing tai chi from my hotel window. It was amazing to feel so connected to Chinese culture," he said.

Anzanello is currently an organizer for a cycling group and rides roughly 40 kilometers every morning.