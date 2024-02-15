Spring, sun, Shanghai: Visitor numbers soar over holiday period

More than 8.7 million trips were made during the first four days of the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, a huge increase from a year earlier, and hotel occupancy rates also rose.

Shanghai recorded 8.7675 million trips by travelers during the first four days of the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, soaring 54.14 percent from the same period last year.

The average occupancy rate of hotels over the four days hit 53 percent, up 21 percentage points from a year earlier, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The sunny weather provided ideal travel conditions and a variety of flower appreciation and folk cultural activities at tourist attractions and parks across the city enabled tourists to fully experience the festive atmosphere. That further boosted the enjoyment and enthusiasm of visitors, the administration said.

At Shanghai Botanical Garden, a nianxiao flower (Spring Festival flower) exhibition is being held, featuring plants containing "dragon" elements and other elements of the Chinese zodiac, while a spring flower exhibition is on at Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden, with peonies and azaleas the theme blossoms.

At Jing'an Sculpture Park, Century Park, and Haiwan National Forest Park, the plum blossoms are in full bloom, attracting a large number of visitors, the administration said.

A dazzling lantern fair at Shanghai Guyi Garden enriches the holiday experience, with colorful lantern landscapes based on China's 12 flower goddesses illuminating the Jiangnan-style garden.

At Shanghai Zoo, visitors explored the secrets and legends of dragons as they celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park recorded 51,000 trips on a single day during the holiday, surging 98 percent from a year earlier, and its two hotels were both full for the past five days.

