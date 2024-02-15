News / Metro

Spring, sun, Shanghai: Visitor numbers soar over holiday period

More than 8.7 million trips were made during the first four days of the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, a huge increase from a year earlier, and hotel occupancy rates also rose.
Ti Gong

A fireworks show at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park during the holiday

Spring, sun, Shanghai: Visitor numbers soar over holiday period
Ti Gong

A girl writes the Chinese character 福 (fu), symbolizing blessings and good fortune, at Shanghai Guyi Garden during the holiday.

Performers from overseas wow tourists at Shanghai Wild Animal Park during the holiday.
Ti Gong

Performers from overseas wow tourists at Shanghai Wild Animal Park during the holiday.

Shanghai recorded 8.7675 million trips by travelers during the first four days of the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, soaring 54.14 percent from the same period last year.

The average occupancy rate of hotels over the four days hit 53 percent, up 21 percentage points from a year earlier, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The sunny weather provided ideal travel conditions and a variety of flower appreciation and folk cultural activities at tourist attractions and parks across the city enabled tourists to fully experience the festive atmosphere. That further boosted the enjoyment and enthusiasm of visitors, the administration said.

A parade takes place at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park during the holiday.
Ti Gong

A parade takes place at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park during the holiday.

Spring, sun, Shanghai: Visitor numbers soar over holiday period
Ti Gong

Animal residents of Shanghai Zoo have their own nianyefan, or Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve feast.

At Shanghai Botanical Garden, a nianxiao flower (Spring Festival flower) exhibition is being held, featuring plants containing "dragon" elements and other elements of the Chinese zodiac, while a spring flower exhibition is on at Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden, with peonies and azaleas the theme blossoms.

At Jing'an Sculpture Park, Century Park, and Haiwan National Forest Park, the plum blossoms are in full bloom, attracting a large number of visitors, the administration said.

A dragon dance is performed at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park.
Ti Gong

A dragon dance is performed at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park.

Two children are fascinated by sugar painting at Shanghai Guyi Garden.
Ti Gong

Two children are fascinated by sugar painting at Shanghai Guyi Garden.

A dazzling lantern fair at Shanghai Guyi Garden enriches the holiday experience, with colorful lantern landscapes based on China's 12 flower goddesses illuminating the Jiangnan-style garden.

At Shanghai Zoo, visitors explored the secrets and legends of dragons as they celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park recorded 51,000 trips on a single day during the holiday, surging 98 percent from a year earlier, and its two hotels were both full for the past five days.

Shanghai Zoo's feathered residents enjoyed their own Chinese Lunar New Year feast.
Ti Gong

Shanghai Zoo's feathered residents enjoyed their own Chinese Lunar New Year feast.

A giant panda at Shanghai Wild Animal Park enjoys bamboo during the holiday.

A giant panda at Shanghai Wild Animal Park enjoys bamboo during the holiday.

An drone light show lights the skies above Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park.
Ti Gong

An drone light show lights the skies above Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park.

The flowers on display at Shanghai Guyi Garden are a strong draw for visitors.
Ti Gong

The flowers on display at Shanghai Guyi Garden are a strong draw for visitors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
