Juneyao Airlines announces new flights to Athens

April 2 will see the first of three round trips a week to the Greek capital from Shanghai with an economy roundtrip ticket costing from US$459.

Juneyao Airlines is launching a new flight from Shanghai to Athens on April 2.

It will operate three round-trip flights a week to the Greek capital on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The outbound flight HO1657 is scheduled to take off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 1:55am Beijing time and arrive at Athens Venizeros International Airport at 8:55am local time, while the return flight HO1658 is scheduled to take off at 1:45pm and return to Pudong at 5:05am the next day.