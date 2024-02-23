Union hosts Lantern Festival celebration for city's workforce

The celebration featured traditional Lantern Festival activities such as riddle guessing and intangible cultural heritage shows including folk customs, and drum performances.

An activity celebrating the Lantern Festival hosted by the Shanghai General Trade Union was held in Jing'an District on Friday, inviting the city's workforce to join the boisterous celebration.

This year's Lantern Festival falls on Saturday.

The celebration featured traditional Lantern Festival activities such as riddle guessing as well as intangible cultural heritage shows including folk customs, drum performances, Dali tie-dyeing, and Jiaobai (wild rice shoots) leaf weaving.

About 10 booths that showcased guochao (China chic) were set up.

The celebration attracted more than 1,000 employees from all walks of life.

Ti Gong

At the same time, the trade union launched this year's public welfare bazaars.

The celebration is a new event from the trade union as part of a series of public welfare bazaars to fuel the city's development of an international sales center, and integrate the many resources and products of companies and social organizations with the city's office buildings and industrial parks.

The trade union said it would host more such activities to create a bridge for the city's time-honored and famous brands to showcase their services and products, and enrich the leisure time of employees.

Focusing on quality life, culture and tourism, rural revitalization and health, it will host different themed activities this year, particularly during holidays.

Last year, 248 such bazaars were hosted in the city, generating nearly 90 million yuan (US$12.5 million) of sales, and were warmly welcomed by enterprises and employees.