Sailing post office launches new postmark featuring traditional boat

  17:07 UTC+8, 2024-03-08
In order to get the new postmark on its first day, many stamp collecting fans went to the Shanghai Sailing Post Office, which is located on the North Bund, early in the morning.
To spread Shanghai's history and development on shipping, the Shanghai Sailing Post Office launched a new postal datemark and a new set of colorful postmarks featuring the words "born for the sea" on Friday.

In order to get the new postmark on its first day, many stamp collecting fans went to the post office, which is located on the North Bund, early in the morning.

The new datemark uses the image of a sand boat, one of the four Chinese boat categories and an important vessel in the early shipping history in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Stamp collectors visit the Shanghai Sailing Post Office on Friday morning to purchase the new postmark.

The image was also included in Shanghai's city emblem in 1990, indicating the city's deep roots in shipping.

In order to promote Shanghai's spirit of sailing and shipping culture as well as its development as an international shipping center, the post office has introduced a series of postmarks and stamps featuring ancient Chinese boats and ships, China's shipbuilding history and craft, as well as the latest facilities such as the Yangshan fourth automatic dock.

"The postmark is only 30 milliliters in diameter, but it can present many stories and cultural backgrounds," said Wang Yiqi, honorary director of the post office. "We want to promote Shanghai's shipping story to more people through this small postmark."

Ti Gong

The left image is the first datemark launched when the post office was established, in the center is the previous datemark featuring a propeller, while the one on the right is the new datemark featuring a sand boat.

Ti Gong

The new postmark features an image of a sand boat.

Ti Gong

A stamp collector shows the new postmark.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
North Bund
Top
     