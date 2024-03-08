Focus on cervical cancer prevention, TCM-based care on Women's Day

Authorities encourage HPV vaccinations, cervical cancer screening for young women as, elsewhere, first livestream program on TCM-based health care is launched.

Dong Jun / SHINE

One woman is diagnosed with cervical cancer in China every four minutes, medical experts said as International Women's Day was marked on Friday.

According to the cervical cancer termination plan (2023-2030) issued by the Chinese government, the nation will encourage eligible female minors to receive HPV vaccinations, and plan to have 70 percent of eligible women receive cervical cancer screening and 90 percent of patients with cervical cancer and pre-cancerous changes receive treatment in 2030.

"The current trials and favorable policies are also turning to girls aged between 9 and 14 in line with the suggestion of the World Health Organization," said Dr Ruan Xiangyan from the Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital. "Though vaccination rates in some regions are high, the national level is lower than the target set by the WHO. The promotion of knowledge on cervical cancer is still not enough."

There are about 150,000 cervical cancer patients diagnosed in China each year, with 56,000 deaths annually.

This means there is a new patient every four minutes and a death every nine minutes.

"The incidence has kept rising since 2000 and we are seeing more young patients," said Dr Zhao Fanghui from the National Cancer Center. "The rising tendency has slowed down recently, which means the measures on cervical cancer prevention and control have taken effect. This should be further strengthened, targeting vaccinations and screening as the two major tools."

"Vaccination is the most effective and economic measure, as the treatment for cervical cancer can impact women's ovary functions, causing fertility damage and even earlier menopause," said Ruan, who has issued a proposal on women's fertility protection and promoting ovary tissue storage for sick women before certain treatments such as chemotherapy during the ongoing two sessions. "Many chronic diseases may also have earlier onset, seriously impacting life quality and shortening life span. So preventing cervical cancer has significant meanings."

Ti Gong

Also on Women's Day, the Shanghai Health Promotion Commission teamed with the Huangpu District health authority to initiate the first livestreaming program on traditional Chinese medicine knowledge, and promote TCM-based health care.

To introduce more innovative measures to health promotion, the studio is located at the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, where TCM experts share education against the background of the busy commercial street, a name card of Shanghai.

To get closer to young people, the program is broadcast on the lifestyle social media Little Red Book. The first session went to air at 8pm on Friday, when TCM experts will talk about facial meridian massage and TCM tips on skincare for women's day.