Yangtze River Delta opens online birth certificate service

Shanghai Archives has rolled out a new digital service enabling residents in the region to easily access birth medical certificate archives online.

Imaginechina

The service is available on the "Government Online-Offline of Yangtze River Delta Region" platform, covering Shanghai and neighboring Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.

Residents can submit archive requests online and obtain electronic copies of their birth medical certificates. The available records in Shanghai span from 2008 to 2021.

The birth medical certificate is a crucial legal document, serving as the initial life record for every newborn. It establishes the baby's birth status, blood relations, and is essential for nationality and household registration.

It's required for various scenarios such as school enrollment, visa applications, and household moves.

The initiative marks another step in the collaborative efforts of the archive departments across the Yangtze River Delta region to enhance convenience for the public, according to the Shanghai Archives.

Users can log on to the website (https://csj.sh.gov.cn/govService/index) and navigate through the "Personal Services" section to the "Archive Inquiry" area, specifically selecting the "Birth Medical Certificate Archive Inquiry."

Other accessible online archive inquiry services include marriage registration, one-child certificates and adoption registration archives.