After sunny weekend, take umbrella to work Monday

The weekend was warm and sunny but rain will return on Monday with the temperature ranging between 8 and 14 Celsius degrees.

The rain will ease in the evening, and it will be fine on Tuesday and Wednesday, before rain later in the week.

The good weather over the weekend contributed to the success of various activities.

And the Metro even set a new record on Friday, International Women's Day, with 13.4 million passenger trips



Shanghai Shentong Metro Group said the increased traffic was related to the women's day celebrations, entertainment and commercial events, and outings because of the good weather.

The previous record was set five years ago, with 13.3 million trips, also on Women's Day.

As a result it allocated more staff to Metro stations and 175 extra trains with 441 services on Friday.



The Metro has increased from 17 lines with 705 kilometers, to 20 lines with 831 kilometers over the five years.

People's willingness to choose the Metro among all public transport tools also rose from less than 65 percent in 2019, to 76 percent according to research.

The good weather also brought great times for families from Shanghai and Taiwan at a parent-child run on Saturday.

Organized by Shanghai Education TV Station and Pudong District government, a total of 100 families with 40 percent from Taiwan participated in a 2.2 kilometer run along Suzhou Creek.

Families from the two sides of the strait enjoyed haipai (Shanghai-style) culture and architecture and visited historical sites and museums, gaining a better understanding of Shanghai and enhancing mutual communication.