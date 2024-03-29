News / Metro

Century Park to demolish walls, pilot 24-hour opening

Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:45 UTC+8, 2024-03-29       0
Removal of the 1,881-meter-long closure has already started and greenery will be planted to create a natural separation of the interior of the park.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:45 UTC+8, 2024-03-29       0

The walls of Century Park in the Pudong New Area are to be dismantled, making the park scenery more accessible to the public.

The park will trial 24-hour free opening at the same time.

Removal of the 1,881-meter-long closure has already started and greenery will be planted to create a natural separation of the interior of the park. Two trails will also be built amid flowerbeds and floral landscapes, connecting the park with urban blocks.

The renovation work will involve about 43,000 square meters of area.

As early as by May 1, residents should be able to appreciate the scenery of the park from the street.

Century Park to demolish walls, pilot 24-hour opening
Ti Gong

The renovation effect of the park

The east branch of the Shanghai Library is close to the park, and readers will have a close relationship with the park and an even more pleasant and soothing reading environment.

The park has also started renovation of its parking lots, which will feature changing floral scenery over different seasons with cherry blossom, azalea, Chinese rose, maple, crepe myrtle, and hydrangea landscapes.

The construction is scheduled to be completed before May 1.

The park will also increase lighting facilities at areas with big crowds and parking areas and upgrade its surveillance facilities.

After the park implements round-the-clock operation, the park operator said they would enhance coordination with police and urban management and law enforcement authorities to safeguard safety and maintain good order.

In Shanghai, some parks including Zhongshan Park, Heping Park, and Fuxing Park have had their walls removed already.

Century Park to demolish walls, pilot 24-hour opening
Ti Gong

The comparison effect

Century Park to demolish walls, pilot 24-hour opening
Ti Gong

The landscape effect

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Shanghai Library
Pudong
Fuxing Park
Zhongshan Park
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     