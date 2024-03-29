Century Park to demolish walls, pilot 24-hour opening

Removal of the 1,881-meter-long closure has already started and greenery will be planted to create a natural separation of the interior of the park.

The walls of Century Park in the Pudong New Area are to be dismantled, making the park scenery more accessible to the public.

The park will trial 24-hour free opening at the same time.

Removal of the 1,881-meter-long closure has already started and greenery will be planted to create a natural separation of the interior of the park. Two trails will also be built amid flowerbeds and floral landscapes, connecting the park with urban blocks.

The renovation work will involve about 43,000 square meters of area.

As early as by May 1, residents should be able to appreciate the scenery of the park from the street.

The east branch of the Shanghai Library is close to the park, and readers will have a close relationship with the park and an even more pleasant and soothing reading environment.

The park has also started renovation of its parking lots, which will feature changing floral scenery over different seasons with cherry blossom, azalea, Chinese rose, maple, crepe myrtle, and hydrangea landscapes.

The construction is scheduled to be completed before May 1.

The park will also increase lighting facilities at areas with big crowds and parking areas and upgrade its surveillance facilities.

After the park implements round-the-clock operation, the park operator said they would enhance coordination with police and urban management and law enforcement authorities to safeguard safety and maintain good order.

In Shanghai, some parks including Zhongshan Park, Heping Park, and Fuxing Park have had their walls removed already.

