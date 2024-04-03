News / Metro

Research body established on life and death education

Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery and the Shanghai Psychological Society have set up the Shanghai Life Education Research and Training Practice Base in Qingpu District.
A dance performance

A life education research and training practice base was established in Shanghai ahead of April 4, the Qingming Festival, to increase awareness of the value of life and debunk prejudices and biases about the funeral and interment sectors.

Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery in Qingpu District and the Shanghai Psychological Society's community mental health and development committee collaborated to establish the Shanghai Life Education Research and Training Practice Base.

The program will include a series of life education training and classes, as well as the promotion of humanistic life stories. The two sides will also form life-cycle education teams to spread life education throughout the community.

Death is a taboo subject in China, and life and death education has been unavailable to the public for the past three decades since China's modern interment and funeral professional education system began to develop.

Ti Gong

A tribute to ancestors

On Tuesday, a spring commemoration service was performed at the cemetery to honor martyrs and ancestors. Traditional sacrifice culture practices such as kite flying and willow planting were conducted, while piano and dance performances prompted people to reflect on their lives.

The Qingming Festival railway travel to the Yangtze River Delta region peaked on Wednesday.

Between Wednesday and May 7, the region is expected to see 16.3 million trips, with tomb sweepers and travelers making an average of 3.26 million every day, up nearly 20 percent over the same period in 2019, according to Shanghai's railway authorities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
