News / Metro

Disney in Concert helps fans relive magical musical memories

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  11:24 UTC+8, 2024-04-12       0
Disney in Concert is inviting you to visit the world of A Magical Celebration at the New Bund 31 Performance Center this Saturday.
Disney in Concert is inviting guests to visit the world of A Magical Celebration at the New Bund 31 Performance Center this Saturday.

In a tale as old as time, audiences will relive their beloved Disney stories and their favorite characters through the music and original movie clips.

The songs include those from "Frozen," "Lion King," "Aladdin," "Beauty and the Beast," "The Little Mermaid," "Mulan," "Coco," "Moana" and other famous Disney movies.

The concert has a lineup of outstanding musical singers from home and abroad presenting Disney's most representative classics in English.

Date: April 13, 2:30pm/7:30pm

Venue: New Bund 31 Performance Center

Address: 777 Gaoqing Road W, Pudong New Area

Admission: 280-880 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Pudong
Disney
