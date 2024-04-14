﻿
News / Metro

From pastry grandma to ballroom dancing queen

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:32 UTC+8, 2024-04-14       0
Having been retired for three years, 71-year-old Chang Hsiu-wan, founder of famous pastry brand Ganso, dived into the passion of ballroom dancing.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:32 UTC+8, 2024-04-14       0

Editor's note:

How do you define aging? Slow, old-fashioned, with housework and neighborhood gossip? Over 36 percent of Shanghai's population is 60 or older, and many are keen to explore new things in fashion, art, sports and philanthropy. This series, "Ageless Wonder," focuses on the colorful lives of seniors and their inclusive and innovative spirit.

Shot by Yang Meiping. Edited by Yang Meiping. Subtitles by Yang Meiping.

Having been retired for three years, 71-year-old Chang Hsiu-wan, founder of famous pastry brand Ganso, dived into the passion of ballroom dancing.

She initiated a friendship competition for professional and amateur ballroom dancers from across the Taiwan Strait, which will take place in Shanghai next weekend at Pudong Shangri-La.

Chang founded Ganso in Taiwan in 1981 to produce and sell Chinese and western bakery products. She established Ganso Shanghai in 1993 and quickly make it such a household name that many families would buy Ganso cakes for birthdays and other celebrations.

It now has shops in more than 120 cities nationwide.

When she retired, she looked for a sport to keep her fit.

"I got to know ballroom dancing and found it good for maintaining health, body shape and happiness," she said.

She said after practicing dancing, she became healthier.

Many friends of her age have colds frequently and always say they feel soreness in the waist or pain in the back, or have problems in eating and sleeping, but she has none of these symptoms.

From pastry grandma to ballroom dancing queen

Chang Hsiu-wan, founder of famous pastry brand Ganso, announces the launch of the Cross-Strait Ballroom Dance Competition.

Chang also learned that dancers in Taiwan had helped promote ballroom dancing on the Chinese mainland 30 years ago.

"So I think it's a good way for promoting cross-Strait communication, and initiated the launch of friendship competition, which got support from the Association of Taiwan-Invested Enterprises in Shanghai," she said.

"I don't think retirement means to do nothing or the end of our value," she added.

"People have different values and you can live a higher-quality life after retirement. I also wish to make full use of my surplus value to do something benefit others. And dancing is one of my ways to achieve the goal."

The competition will include four sections, for entrepreneurs, families, teacher-student teams and youth dancers.

"There are a lot of professional competitions, so in this event, we hope every one will have fun," she said.

"I'm like a kindergarten student for ballroom dancing now, but I will keep practicing and hope one day I can also take part in the competition."

The competition will take place at the Shangri-La Hotel in the Pudong New Area on Saturday with more than 250 contestants from across the Strait.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     