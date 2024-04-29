Pujiang Innovation Forum sparks agreements and partnerships

Scientists and expert from Shanghai and Hong Kong brought together to agree on mutually beneficial ways forward in various fields that include AI, smart cities and fintech.

A recent forum afforded scientists and experts from Shanghai and Hong Kong a platform for in-depth exchanges in innovative areas of science and technology, and in burgeoning new industries, with a view to building a new ecosystem conducive to mutual cooperation.

The "2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum: New Space for Innovation Cooperation – Shanghai Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Dialogue," held in Hong Kong, sought to promote mutual exchanges in science and research, incubation for startups, extension of the industrial line, and in fintech.

A number of technological entities from two sides signed agreements in priority areas such as AI, smart cities, biopharma, think tank cooperation, and fintech.

Shanghai Sci-Tech Inno Center for Infection and Immunity and the University of Hong Kong Centre on Contemporary China and the World signed an agreement on cooperation in research on climate change and infectious diseases.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University and City University of Hong Kong agreed on a strategic partnership in pushing for scientific and technological innovation between the two universities.

The two institutes would pay particular attention to the industrial application of scientific results, particularly in major scientific breakthroughs, incubation for strategically new industries, and innovative upgrades of vital sectors.

Meanwhile, memorandums on scientific and technological innovation between entities from both sides, among them Shanghai Science and Technology Exchange Center and Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Ltd, promised mutual cooperation in biotech, AI, fintech, smart city, green technology, and cutting edge manufacturing, with particular emphasis on innovative cooperation and talent cultivation.

In recent years, cooperation between the two sides in science and technology has been deepening, with mutual collaboration in coordinated development as both cities aspire to become centers of innovation and technology.

Incomplete statistics suggest that over the past five years about 25,000 scientists from the two cities have co-authored a total of 12,280 papers. The contractual technological agreements between the two cities are valued at 32.3 billion yuan (US$4.6 billion), averaging an annual growth of 60 percent.