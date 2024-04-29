﻿
News / Metro

Pujiang Innovation Forum sparks agreements and partnerships

﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  18:37 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0
Scientists and expert from Shanghai and Hong Kong brought together to agree on mutually beneficial ways forward in various fields that include AI, smart cities and fintech.
﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  18:37 UTC+8, 2024-04-29       0

A recent forum afforded scientists and experts from Shanghai and Hong Kong a platform for in-depth exchanges in innovative areas of science and technology, and in burgeoning new industries, with a view to building a new ecosystem conducive to mutual cooperation.

The "2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum: New Space for Innovation Cooperation – Shanghai Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Dialogue," held in Hong Kong, sought to promote mutual exchanges in science and research, incubation for startups, extension of the industrial line, and in fintech.

A number of technological entities from two sides signed agreements in priority areas such as AI, smart cities, biopharma, think tank cooperation, and fintech.

Shanghai Sci-Tech Inno Center for Infection and Immunity and the University of Hong Kong Centre on Contemporary China and the World signed an agreement on cooperation in research on climate change and infectious diseases.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University and City University of Hong Kong agreed on a strategic partnership in pushing for scientific and technological innovation between the two universities.

The two institutes would pay particular attention to the industrial application of scientific results, particularly in major scientific breakthroughs, incubation for strategically new industries, and innovative upgrades of vital sectors.

Meanwhile, memorandums on scientific and technological innovation between entities from both sides, among them Shanghai Science and Technology Exchange Center and Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Ltd, promised mutual cooperation in biotech, AI, fintech, smart city, green technology, and cutting edge manufacturing, with particular emphasis on innovative cooperation and talent cultivation.

In recent years, cooperation between the two sides in science and technology has been deepening, with mutual collaboration in coordinated development as both cities aspire to become centers of innovation and technology.

Incomplete statistics suggest that over the past five years about 25,000 scientists from the two cities have co-authored a total of 12,280 papers. The contractual technological agreements between the two cities are valued at 32.3 billion yuan (US$4.6 billion), averaging an annual growth of 60 percent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     