Model workers' spirit shines at hospital gathering

Ruijin Hospital's young medics hear stories of devotion to duty from local national model workers who included some now in their 90s ahead of Labor Day on Wednesday.

Ti Gong

Ahead of Labor Day on Wednesday, representatives of local national model workers, including the nation's first model workers now in their 90s, were invited to Ruijin Hospital to share their views on craftsmanship and working spirit with young medics.

The hospital also announced the setting up of a foundation to offer medical support for model workers in appreciation of their devotion to their jobs.

Ruijin's medics, also winners of national model worker awards, took part the event and told their stories from the frontline of clinical practice.

Ruijin said its 46 young medic teams had established partnerships with 75 model workers over the age of 90 to provide long-term medical consultation and help.

"We want to learn from these elderly top workers and introduce their spirit into our medical practice, providing better health care for our patients," said Yang Yi, speaking for the young medics.