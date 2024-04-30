﻿
News / Metro

Model workers' spirit shines at hospital gathering

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:10 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0
Ruijin Hospital's young medics hear stories of devotion to duty from local national model workers who included some now in their 90s ahead of Labor Day on Wednesday.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:10 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0
Model workers' spirit shines at hospital gathering
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Labor Model Health Foundation is established at Ruijin Hospital to offer medical support to model workers.

Ahead of Labor Day on Wednesday, representatives of local national model workers, including the nation's first model workers now in their 90s, were invited to Ruijin Hospital to share their views on craftsmanship and working spirit with young medics.

The hospital also announced the setting up of a foundation to offer medical support for model workers in appreciation of their devotion to their jobs.

Ruijin's medics, also winners of national model worker awards, took part the event and told their stories from the frontline of clinical practice.

Ruijin said its 46 young medic teams had established partnerships with 75 model workers over the age of 90 to provide long-term medical consultation and help.

"We want to learn from these elderly top workers and introduce their spirit into our medical practice, providing better health care for our patients," said Yang Yi, speaking for the young medics.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     