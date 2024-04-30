Airports prepare for the holiday rush and add helpful services for overseas travelers

Pudong and Hongqiao expect to see 11,000 flights arrive and depart during the 5-day May Day holiday with around 1.74 million passengers flying in or out over the period.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai's two airports are expected to see 11,000 flights arrive and depart during the 5-day May Day holiday which kicks off on Wednesday.

About 1.74 million passengers will fly in or out of the city during the holiday, nearly 350,000 a day, 40 percent more than in the same period last year.

The airport authority said the city's aviation market is rebounding smoothly this year. The number of flights, passenger and goods had all increased steadily in the first quarter, returning to 2019 levels, or before the pandemic.



For the convenience of overseas passengers, the airports have integrated all necessary services into one service center at international arrivals to offer WiFi data packages, SIM cards, and public transportation cards, and offer currency exchange and consultation and support on digital payment.

Passengers also can use their overseas cell phones to log on to airport WiFi free by uploading a picture of their passport for registration.

SHINE

The airports have also introduced more measures to streamline customs clearance, with more tables installed for people to fill out entry cards that are available in several languages.



Concerning the travel peak during the holiday, the airport authority said it will enhance cooperation with airlines, relevant partners and taxi companies to renovate the number of check-in counters and security paths, arrange more taxis, improve parking lot management and ensure commercial services are available to late flights.



According to Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, the city's subway authority, Lines 1, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 13 will extend their hours from April 30 to May 5. All these lines will run after midnight to meet demand.