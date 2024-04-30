﻿
News / Metro

Airports prepare for the holiday rush and add helpful services for overseas travelers

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:42 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0
Pudong and Hongqiao expect to see 11,000 flights arrive and depart during the 5-day May Day holiday with around 1.74 million passengers flying in or out over the period.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:42 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0
Airports prepare for the holiday rush and add helpful services for overseas travelers
Dong Jun / SHINE

Large numbers of passengers gather at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on the eve of the 5-day May Day holiday.

Airports prepare for the holiday rush and add helpful services for overseas travelers
Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai's airports expect to see 11,000 flights come and go during the 5-day May Day holiday.

Shanghai's two airports are expected to see 11,000 flights arrive and depart during the 5-day May Day holiday which kicks off on Wednesday.

About 1.74 million passengers will fly in or out of the city during the holiday, nearly 350,000 a day, 40 percent more than in the same period last year.

The airport authority said the city's aviation market is rebounding smoothly this year. The number of flights, passenger and goods had all increased steadily in the first quarter, returning to 2019 levels, or before the pandemic.

For the convenience of overseas passengers, the airports have integrated all necessary services into one service center at international arrivals to offer WiFi data packages, SIM cards, and public transportation cards, and offer currency exchange and consultation and support on digital payment.

Passengers also can use their overseas cell phones to log on to airport WiFi free by uploading a picture of their passport for registration.

Airports prepare for the holiday rush and add helpful services for overseas travelers
SHINE

An information service center at the international arrivals hall at Pudong airport that offers a range of services including SIM cards and digital payment support.

The airports have also introduced more measures to streamline customs clearance, with more tables installed for people to fill out entry cards that are available in several languages.

Concerning the travel peak during the holiday, the airport authority said it will enhance cooperation with airlines, relevant partners and taxi companies to renovate the number of check-in counters and security paths, arrange more taxis, improve parking lot management and ensure commercial services are available to late flights.

According to Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, the city's subway authority, Lines 1, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 13 will extend their hours from April 30 to May 5. All these lines will run after midnight to meet demand.

Airports prepare for the holiday rush and add helpful services for overseas travelers
Dong Jun / SHINE

Overseas passengers gather at the service center at the Pudong airport's international arrival hall to purchase SIM cards, WiFi data packages and consult on online payment issues.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     