﻿
News / Metro

Trade-in scheme for real estate launched during shopping festival

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:00 UTC+8, 2024-05-03       0
Associations get together to streamline the house purchase process with unconditional refunds on offer if buyers of new homes fail to sell their old house in time.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:00 UTC+8, 2024-05-03       0

A new product is taking part in this year's Double Five Shopping Festival – real estate.

On Friday, Shanghai Real Estate Trade Association and the Shanghai Real Estate Agent Association announced a trade-in scheme to help residents exchange their old houses for new.

Under the scheme, residents could have reach a new house purchase intention with a developer and then a real estate agency will prioritize the sale of their old house. After the old house is sold, the new house transaction will complete.

A first batch of some 20 real estate developers and nearly 10 real estate agencies are participating in the scheme. At present, the scheme comprises some 30 real estate projects, mainly in Songjiang, Jiading, Qingpu, Fengxian district and Pudong's Lingang area.

Developers say residents can return their new house for a refund unconditionally if the old house is not sold in a designated time. Agencies promise to promote the old house widely and preferentially.

The trade association also proposed that both developers and agencies offer discounts.

To provide participants with more choice and support, online real estate sales platform Lejuhaofang will offer professional services for residents, developers and agencies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fengxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     