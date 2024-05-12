﻿
Campaign to improve health of mothers launched

A Health China and mother-care campaign was launched on Sunday, Mother's Day, to boost local women's health through online and offline consultation and education.
A Health China and mother-care campaign was launched on Sunday, Mother's Day, to boost local women's health through online and offline consultation and education.

Led by Shanghai Women's Federation and Shanghai United Media Group, the yearlong campaign aims to benefit more than 100,000 women through livestreaming programs, short videos, lectures and consultations.

Ti Gong

Experts from the Shanghai Medical Women's Association offer free consultations on Sunday, Mother's Day.

Menopause health, mental health, major disease rehabilitation and management, healthy lifestyle and disease prevention will be the four major topics, said Lu Jiahui, director of the Shanghai Medical Women's Association, which offers professional support to the campaign.

In addition to mothers, many mothers-to-be also were given advice at local maternity hospitals. Various events were organized to promote health education as well as offer delivery guidance to reduce fears of natural birth.

Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital organized a "Health Walk" event for pregnant women and their families to learn about healthy pregnancy, proper nutrition and pain-free labor.

Ti Gong

Medics from Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital measure a pregnant woman's waist to advice on proper nutrition and healthy weight rise.

"We show pregnant women the delivery room and maternity ward to remove their anxiety and help them preview the process of labor and delivery to release their worry," said Dr Zhang Qingying form the hospital. "We use games and create a cozy environment to help them get familiar with the hospital and encourage natural birth."

Family members are included in line with international practices to make child-birth a more relaxed and joyful experience.

At Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital, free medical consultations on drug use during pregnancy and breast-feeding, newborn baby care and after-birth rehabilitation were launched to answer questions from pregnant women and their families.

Ti Gong

Officials from Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital distribute a health educational book on scientific and healthy pregnancy to mothers-to-be as gift for Mother's Day.

