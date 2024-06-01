Double 5 Shopping Festival in full swing

A series of promotional activities, including a street bazaar, are being staged over the weekend as Shanghai celebrates the fifth Double 5 Shopping Festival.

Ti Gong

A series of promotional activities, including a street bazaar, are being staged over the weekend as Shanghai celebrates the fifth Double 5 Shopping Festival.

A wide range of video games, virtual sports and cultural programs and attractions are available at the downtown Sinan Mansion.

Ti Gong

Digital programs and gaming titles made by Shanghai-based production firms are at the pop-up market "Romantic Shanghai Night".

Shoppers can also taste imported food and drink from the Belt & Road regions, while engaging in e-sports interactive sessions.

Mihoyo's gaming title "Honkai: Star Rail," animation series "Link Click, Esports Shanghai Masters," and music play "King's Table" are among the 10 cultural trade programs honored by the CPC Shanghai Committee's Publicity Department to praise their influential works in overseas markets.

Event info:

Date: May 31-June 2, 12:00-21:00



Admission: free

Address: No. 523 Fuxing Road M, Sinan Mansions

黄浦区复兴中路523号思南公馆户外市集

Ti Gong

For food lovers, don't miss the Shanghai Global Taste Tour which opened on Friday.

A pop-up market at the Bailian Shanghai Expo Mall over the weekend features food and drinks from nearly 20 foreign countries. It's the first ushering of a dozen food bazaars scheduled for the coming months.

Three gourmet routes in the city were unveiled to offer guidance for international taste and city walks, including the Bund and the Nanjing Road E Pedestrian Street featuring numerous time-honored names, the Xintiandi area with trendy western style restaurants, and Hengshan Road which features famous bars and niche dining options.

Global gourmet promotion ambassadors also took to the stage to promote specially dishes.

Shanghai has the largest number of global gourmet canteens and the highest amount of spending at foreign style restaurants among domestic cities, according to Meituan's latest dining consumption trend report released at the launch event.

Japanese style restaurants, Korean, Italian and Thailand food are the most popular among local gourmet lovers, while Malaysian, Russian, African and Turkey dishes are the fastest rising ones.

Ti Gong

Community lifestyle services such as leisure dining, grocery shopping and deliveries for daily necessities are also highlighted during the shopping festival to allow residents to enjoy perks and discounts.

Local delivery service platform Ele.me has teamed up with major wet markets to offer on-demand delivery discount for fresh products as part of the Community Life Festival.

Dozens of activities at sub-district levels that are suitable for each community neighborhoods' different preferences and tastes will be launched in the coming months.

Ti Gong

Event info:

Date: May 31-June 2, 11:00-20:00



Admission: free

Address: No. 1368, Shibo Avenue, Bailian Shanghai Expo Mall

浦东新区世博大道1368号世博源三区L2