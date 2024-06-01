﻿
Art and culture program celebrates Children's Day

A Jiangnan art and culture program was launched on Saturday, Children's Day, across campuses in Qingpu District to promote aesthetic education among students.
Ti Gong

The launch of the program.

A Jiangnan art and culture program was launched on Saturday, Children's Day, across campuses in Qingpu District to promote aesthetic education among students.

Jiangnan is the southern part of the Yangtze River's lower reaches.

Under the year-long program, artists from the Qingpu District Federation of Literary and Art Circles will visit primary and middle schools across the district to deliver art classes and lectures involving a wide range of topics including calligraphy, traditional Chinese opera, dance, singing, folk art, and photography.

Ti Gong

The program aims to promote aesthetic education among students.

During the launch ceremony at Shanghai Pinghe Bilingual School Qingpu on Thursday, about 3,000 illustrated books on the childhood of celebrities born in the district were delivered to schools.

These include famous constitutional scholar Xu Chongde, and Xia Ruifang, founder of the Commercial Press.

It is hoped students will be encouraged to explore the roots of their hometown and carry on the spirit of predecessors.

The ceremony attracted about 20 artists and more than 100 students and faculties.

Stories of these celebrities such as Wu Wenjun who was awarded National Honorary Title of "people's scientist" were shared by staff of the Qingpu District Library during the ceremony.

The district government said joint efforts involving government authorities, schools and social organizations will be made to build an aesthetic education platform on campuses in the district, encouraging students to promote Chinese culture to the world.

Ti Gong

Many children attended the ceremony.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
