Raising awareness of cataracts – and their treatment

A short documentary titled "Light Chaser" promoting knowledge about cataracts has been released ahead of National Eye Care Day on Thursday.

By spreading eye-health knowledge and the latest medical information on the process of cataract treatment, the health authority wants to enhance public awareness of cataracts and increase their health management ability.

Launched by the China Primary Health Care Foundation and Johnson & Johnson, the documentary recorded a female photographer's own experience of suffering cataracts. She has to put her job and passion on hold, and seeks medical treatment.



After surgery she returns to her job and regains a life of quality.

Cataracts are the leading cause for blindness around the world. The incidence is 80 percent for Chinese between 60 and 89 years old and there are more younger patients.

More than 80 percent of elderly over 60 suffer both presbyopia and cataracts. With the rise in the elderly population in China, the number of patients with cataract keeps increasing.

Surgery is the only solution to cataracts.

"The documentary is a meaningful attempt by the health authority to promote health public awareness in an interesting way," said Huang Yuqian from China Primary Health Care Foundation.

"We will make a series of documentaries about people seeking clear vision, which use real stories to explain how technology can bring hope to people with vision problems."