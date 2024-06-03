﻿
News / Metro

Development of Qingpu New City gathering pace

Third phase of Shanghai Qingpu Loop Waterside Park to be completed by the end of the year with improved lighting and immersive night tour experiences for residents and tourists.
Ti Gong

Qingpu New City is developing at pace.

Qingpu New City, one of the city's "five new cities," is developing at speed with a number of projects due to be completed by the end of the year, the district government announced on Monday.

Among them is the third phase of Shanghai Qingpu Loop Waterside Park. The park, with around 43 kilometers of riverfront greenway and 3,000 mu (200 hectares) of riverfront areas, has a number of attractions, sports venues and greenery.

The third phase will involve improving lighting, with immersive night tour experiences, said Lu Dongyun, Party secretary of the "new city."

The park restores the former appearance of Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) watertowns and the water ecological system. There are rest spaces, basketball courts and walking and cycling tracks inside the park.

The Water City Gate on Caogang River and Dianpu River has become a landmark attraction in the park, which provides leisure options to residents together with Shangshan Square, Changdao Park and Chenxing Park.

Ti Gong

Tradition and modern come together in Qingpu New City.

Meanwhile, the southern part of the Shangda River Central Park, covering 742 mu, is to open to the public during the National Day holiday in October.

Located in the core area of Qingpu New City, the park will embody typical Jiangnan watertown scenery and the district's cultural essence.

The park will comprise three sections, and one highlighting Jiangnan flavor is its cultural core. Its buildings feature Song Dynasty (960–1279) architectural style and reflect the farming and reading culture and inheritance of the district.

Another area, which will present an ecological wetland scenery, will begin construction next year.

The Qingpu New City Green Ring, extending 46 kilometers, will be formed by the end of 2025 and construction of the 14-kilometer initiating phase will be completed this year.

"The first and second phases of Shanghai Qingpu Loop Waterside Park have become popular and ideal destinations with the public for leisure and fitness purposes, and we are in full swing for all these projects to further improve the ecological and living environment of Qingpu New City," said Lu.

During the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday, a carnival will be staged at the Water City Gate area, featuring a range of activities such as a bazaar, a guofeng (China-chic) music concert and outdoor movie screening.

This year, a sports carnival, a 10-kilometer run along the Green Ring, and light shows will be staged in Qingpu New City, making it an attractive place for both residents and tourists, officials said.

Ti Gong

The new city pictured at night.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Follow Us

