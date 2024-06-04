﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai holds forum on sustainable water supply

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:56 UTC+8, 2024-06-04       0
Shanghai aims to develop a sustainable water supply system featuring innovation, efficiency and resilience, the city's key engineering design institute announced at a forum.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:56 UTC+8, 2024-06-04       0
Shanghai holds forum on sustainable water supply
Ti Gong

Ma Jun, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, delivers a report on constructing green, low-carbon, urban and rural water systems.

Shanghai aims to develop a sustainable water supply system featuring innovation, efficiency and resilience, the city's key engineering design institute announced at a forum on Monday.

The Urban Water System Sustainable Development Forum, hosted by the Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute, opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

The forum's theme, "Sustainable Development of Urban Water Systems," addresses the need for technological and equipment innovation in water supply and drainage systems. The goal is to achieve safety, low carbon, resilience and sustainability in the water sector, Zheng said.

Recent efforts of the institute focus on urban water supply system security, energy efficiency, drainage system integration, sewage treatment quality improvement and sludge resource utilization, he said.

The institute continues to innovate in raw water long-distance transmission, water treatment, seawater desalination, sewage plant upgrades, recycled water treatment and sludge treatment, he added.

Rui Min, the deputy chief engineer of the institute, shared the recent applications and prospects of nanofiltration membranes in municipal water supplies in China.

Rui shared typical project cases, analyzed lessons learned, and explored further research and promotion of nanofiltration technology.

Ma Jun, an academic of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, delivered a report on constructing future green, low-carbon urban and rural water systems.

Other experts also gave presentations on intelligent control, risk management, resilient facilities and efficient low-carbon technologies, sharing experiences in innovation, trends and maintenance.

The forum aims to integrate water supply and drainage specialties, addressing urban water security and resilience issues, Zheng said.

It seeks to reduce inefficient construction and support quality improvement, efficient water use and facility renewal for sustainable development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
NECC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     