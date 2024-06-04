Shanghai holds forum on sustainable water supply

Shanghai aims to develop a sustainable water supply system featuring innovation, efficiency and resilience, the city's key engineering design institute announced at a forum.

Ti Gong

Shanghai aims to develop a sustainable water supply system featuring innovation, efficiency and resilience, the city's key engineering design institute announced at a forum on Monday.

The Urban Water System Sustainable Development Forum, hosted by the Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute, opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

The forum's theme, "Sustainable Development of Urban Water Systems," addresses the need for technological and equipment innovation in water supply and drainage systems. The goal is to achieve safety, low carbon, resilience and sustainability in the water sector, Zheng said.

Recent efforts of the institute focus on urban water supply system security, energy efficiency, drainage system integration, sewage treatment quality improvement and sludge resource utilization, he said.

The institute continues to innovate in raw water long-distance transmission, water treatment, seawater desalination, sewage plant upgrades, recycled water treatment and sludge treatment, he added.

Rui Min, the deputy chief engineer of the institute, shared the recent applications and prospects of nanofiltration membranes in municipal water supplies in China.

Rui shared typical project cases, analyzed lessons learned, and explored further research and promotion of nanofiltration technology.

Ma Jun, an academic of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, delivered a report on constructing future green, low-carbon urban and rural water systems.

Other experts also gave presentations on intelligent control, risk management, resilient facilities and efficient low-carbon technologies, sharing experiences in innovation, trends and maintenance.

The forum aims to integrate water supply and drainage specialties, addressing urban water security and resilience issues, Zheng said.

It seeks to reduce inefficient construction and support quality improvement, efficient water use and facility renewal for sustainable development.