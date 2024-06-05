﻿
Huangpu unveils residential virtual power plant for carbon reduction

Huangpu District in downtown Shanghai unveiled China's first residential virtual power plant platform at the International Carbon Neutral Expo 2024, which began on Wednesday.
Ti Gong

A visitor watches Huangpu District's carbon consumption platform using augmented reality glasses.

Huangpu District in Shanghai unveiled China's first residential virtual power plant platform at the International Carbon Neutral Expo 2024, which began on Wednesday.

The platform monitors and manages household energy use through a smart management system, allowing consumers to check their electricity consumption via a mobile app.

Since 2016, the downtown district has led the way with virtual power plants, starting with a demonstration project for commercial buildings.

As of mid-2024, Huangpu's virtual power plant platform connects 155 commercial buildings, covering more than half of the district.

At the expo, Huangpu introduced the residential virtual power plant 2.0, expanding coverage to residential areas.

The platform includes a low-carbon community section that ranks community carbon emissions and shares low-carbon knowledge.

It encourages residents to participate in energy-saving actions, promoting sustainable energy use and carbon management.

Ti Gong

Huangpu District unveiled China's first residential virtual power plant platform on Wednesday.

So far, the virtual power plant is connected to over 300 households and 900 electric appliances, with a total capacity of over 600 kilowatts.

With the theme "Green Huangpu, Low-Carbon City," the district is showcasing its innovative practices and achievements in green transformation at the expo, which will run through Saturday at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Huangpu has highlighted nine measures, covering buildings, transport, ecological spaces and digital platforms.

The Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, for instance, one of Shanghai's busiest commercial streets, is also part of this green initiative.

Renovation projects have been launched at the New World City and New World Daimaru malls as well as the First Department Store to help the buildings reduce carbon emissions.

These efforts aim to achieve LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) gold certification for buildings and explore paths for improving energy efficiency in commercial structures.

The Yangtze River Delta region, which leads in China's economic and green development, is also participating.

Huangpu has teamed up with Nanjing's Gulou District, Suzhou's Gusu District and Hangzhou's Shangcheng District to form the Yangtze River Delta C9 Alliance for high-quality development.

At the expo, the alliance partners showcased low-carbon initiatives and projects, demonstrating the region's commitment to integrated, sustainable development.

Ti Gong

Visitors learn about Huangpu's carbon neutrality campaigns during the International Carbon Neutral Expo 2024.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
