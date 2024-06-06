The celebration to mark 60 years of diplomatic ties is powered by clean energy, with the venue using its photovoltaic and energy storage systems to provide the necessary power.

Ti Gong

French and Chinese artists presented a "zero-carbon" concert near the Yangshupu Power Plant in Yangpu District on Thursday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations.

The concert – "From Light another Source" – was held at the Ash Bucket Art Space, transformed from the ash storage tanks of the power plant, once the biggest thermal power plant in East Asia and Shanghai's tallest structure.

Composer and singer Li Quan, Kunqu artist Zhang Ran and French band Artemi presented a mix of gypsy folk, jazz, traditional Chinese Kunqu Opera and piano solos.

The concert was powered entirely by clean energy. The art space used its photovoltaic and energy storage systems to provide electricity. The approach highlighted the venue's commitment to clean and green energy.

Ti Gong

It embodies the low-carbon concept of urban space transformation. The former high-carbon emitting thermal power plant is now an ecological and artistic riverside landmark.

The event also emphasized Sino-French cultural exchanges and environmental awareness.

A market featured traditional Chinese crafts like calligraphy, sachets, embroidery and Chinese buttons, alongside French handmade goods and vinyl records.

The market will continue until June 10, or the Dragon Boat Festival, with band performances and a special cultural heritage day event on June 8.