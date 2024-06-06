﻿
News / Metro

Artists celebrate Sino-French friendship with zero-carbon performances

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-06       0
The celebration to mark 60 years of diplomatic ties is powered by clean energy, with the venue using its photovoltaic and energy storage systems to provide the necessary power.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-06       0
Artists celebrate Sino-French friendship with zero-carbon performances
Ti Gong

French band Artemi performs below the century-old Yangshupu Power Plant in Yangpu District on Thursday.

French and Chinese artists presented a "zero-carbon" concert near the Yangshupu Power Plant in Yangpu District on Thursday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations.

The concert – "From Light another Source" – was held at the Ash Bucket Art Space, transformed from the ash storage tanks of the power plant, once the biggest thermal power plant in East Asia and Shanghai's tallest structure.

Composer and singer Li Quan, Kunqu artist Zhang Ran and French band Artemi presented a mix of gypsy folk, jazz, traditional Chinese Kunqu Opera and piano solos.

The concert was powered entirely by clean energy. The art space used its photovoltaic and energy storage systems to provide electricity. The approach highlighted the venue's commitment to clean and green energy.

Artists celebrate Sino-French friendship with zero-carbon performances
Ti Gong

French band Artemi performs near the Yangshupu Power Plant in Yangpu District on Thursday.

It embodies the low-carbon concept of urban space transformation. The former high-carbon emitting thermal power plant is now an ecological and artistic riverside landmark.

The event also emphasized Sino-French cultural exchanges and environmental awareness.

A market featured traditional Chinese crafts like calligraphy, sachets, embroidery and Chinese buttons, alongside French handmade goods and vinyl records.

The market will continue until June 10, or the Dragon Boat Festival, with band performances and a special cultural heritage day event on June 8.

Artists celebrate Sino-French friendship with zero-carbon performances
Ti Gong

Kunqu Opera artist Zhang Ran performed with French artists.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     