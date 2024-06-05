An expat finds his hearth and home in a Qingpu town

A retired Canadian pilot has made Huaxin Town in Qingpu District his home and has been actively promoting the area while also raising awareness about waste sorting and safety.

Jean-Pierre Mallard, a former Canadian pilot, is some kind of celebrity in Huaxin Town in the Qingpu District, which he now calls home.

Mallard joined the town's volunteer group last year and has been participating in various activities, such as promoting Huaxin, raising awareness about garbage sorting and safety, and offering his thoughts on the town's development.

As the team's first foreign member, he has breathed new vitality into it.

"Hello, my Chinese name is Ma Jin, and my wife and I are new residents of Huaxin. We love China and Huaxin, and we thoroughly appreciate living here. Huaxin is our home, where life is convenient, comfortable, and secure."

During the Huayuejia "Happy Community" activity, Mallard enthralled the audience by playing guitar and expressing his affection for the town.

He and his wife shared stories and experiences of living in Huaxin.

Mallard served as an Air Canada pilot for 42 years. He's been in Shanghai since February 2023.

"Throughout those years, I traveled the world but was always fascinated by China," he said. "It was always my favorite destination to fly."

After Mallard retired in 2021, the couple moved to China.

The couple participated in their first significant event in Shanghai, the 2023 Huaxin Speech Competition, at the end of last year.

The couple is actively promoting Huaxin to relatives and friends in Canada, as well as sharing their daily lives in the town.

They participate in trash-sorting operations and raise awareness about safety in their neighborhood.

During disposal hours, they act as "eyes" on waste sorting habits, advocating proper disposal methods by conversing with them and explaining the importance of rubbish sorting.

"It appears to be working well; most people are now following proper waste disposal procedures," Mallard remarked. "Perhaps the message got through."

Mallard walked to each household's door, one by one, to deliver housing safety awareness manuals and explain typical instances, reminding them to minimize potential safety problems in the community as several apartments within the complex are rented out.

Mallard expressed his pride in being a Huaxin member and enjoyed his time in town.

"Every week, we hold an informal English lesson for local youngsters, and I am learning Chinese calligraphy. "I enjoy it and am making some progress," he said.