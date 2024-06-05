Dragon Boat Festival events offer something for everyone

From delectable food festivals to creative crafts and entertainment, gather your friends and explore the amazing Dragon Boat Festival events together.

The Dragon Boat Festival holiday is just around the corner, and Shanghai is bustling with an array of exciting market activities.



2024 Michelin Guide Food Festival

The 2024 Michelin Guide Food Festival is arriving in Shanghai from June 7 to 9 at the plaza at HKRI Taikoo Hui, featuring an incredible selection from 18 Michelin-starred restaurants based in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, and Hangzhou.



These restaurants include Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Taian Table, Canton 8, Maison Lameloise, New Wave by Da Vittorio Bistrot, and Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire.

It will be a delightful journey for visitors' taste buds with an array of distinctive flavors from around the world. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to savor a variety of exquisite dishes all in one place.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations, the festival aims to foster cultural exchange through the universal language of food. Enjoy the diverse tastes of Chinese cuisine and the refined elegance of French cuisine in one spectacular event.

Don't miss out on live cooking demonstrations by Michelin-starred chefs, fun interactive games with prizes, and more surprises.

No reservations or ticket purchase are required. Dive into a culinary paradise featuring exquisite Michelin-starred dishes.

Dates: June 7-9, 11am-10pm

Venue: HKRI Taikoo Hui

Address: North Plaza, HKRI Taikoo Hui, 789 Nanjing Rd W.

Jade Buddha Temple Juequn Poetry Festival

Join the Jade Buddha Temple and the Shanghai Juequn Poetry Society for their 20th Dragon Boat Festival Poetry Celebration.



Experience the beauty of Chinese culture through poetry recitals, classical music, and Han dances.

Engage in activities such as poetry competitions, fan calligraphy, and other traditional crafts, connecting you to centuries-old traditions.

Enjoy a tea party with traditional snacks, explore incense making, flower arrangements, and enamel craftsmanship.

Create fragrant sachets, weave five-colored ropes, paint fans, and make Heart Sutra rubbings.

Renowned experts will host special lectures and poetry sessions, alongside an orchid exhibition and a grand poetry gathering. Celebrate with prayers, blessings, and vegetarian meals.

Date: June 10, 8am-16:30pm

Venue: Jade Buddha Temple

Address: 170 Anyuan Rd

Early Spring Delight Market

Experience the 22nd Early Spring Delight Festival at Columbia Circle from June 8 to 10.

Join over 90 lifestyle artists who are transforming two plazas into vibrant hubs of art, culture, and tradition.



Renowned puppeteer Hong Jindiao will showcase his exceptional skills in traditional Chinese puppetry. Gao Xuan, the creative mind behind the Tutu Handicraft Studio, will also be present, demonstrating her unique approach to sustainable fashion and textile art.

Explore the intricate world of Japanese tea ceremonies with esteemed tea masters Huang Xiuyu and Huang Cuihui. Secure your spot for a tea ceremony session by scanning the QR code on the event poster.

You can also listen to Alan, captain of the Shanglong Dragon Boat Team, discuss the traditions of Chinese dragon boating.

Foodie writer Wei Shuihua will talk about owning a coffee field on Gaoligong Mountain, complete with a tasting session.

Throughout the event, visitors can enjoy a wide range of artisanal crafts and gourmet delights.

Whether you're looking to explore new cultures, savor delicious foods, or simply enjoy the festive atmosphere, the Early Spring Delight Festival is the perfect way to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival.

Dates: June 8-10, 12pm-8pm

Venue: Columbia Circle

Address: 1262 Yan'an Rd W.

Zào Dian Market

Dive into an exhilarating journey of relaxation and enjoyment at this chill-out market event featuring sports, fragrances, gourmet delights, drinks, and music.



Are you tired of sitting still in the office? Here is a chance to burn some calories and have fun. Join frisbee and outdoor club gatherings, where you can enjoy the exercise and camaraderie.

Fragrances have become essential for creating the perfect ambiance in daily life, and now you can explore a variety of scents all in one place at the market. Pick your favorite aroma and elevate your senses.

Indulge your taste buds with delicious baked treats, refreshing fruit teas, healthy juices, and craft beers. Whether you're strolling through the market or enjoying a drink with friends, Zào Dian Market has got you covered.

Art and creativity are essential for a fulfilling life. Explore handmade crafts, illustrations, accessories, and bags, all of which are popular attractions at the market. With an array of creative products, you will be sure to find something that speaks to your heart.

As night falls, get ready to party! Zào Dian Market offers a spectacular 700-square-meter rooftop terrace on the eighth floor of the Shanghai No.1 Department Store, perfect for holiday celebrations and unforgettable parties.

Also experience the special activities such as making handmade crafts for the Dragon Boat Festival, such as weaving and candle making, or try combat exercises, sunset yoga, and enjoy live music performances.

Dates: June 7-10

Address: Liuhe Rd, Nanjing Rd E. (next to the Shanghai No.1 Department Store)

The Inlet Trendy Market

Enjoy outdoor film screenings, dance parties, and music concerts at The Inlet Trendy Market.



Step back in time to 1924 when Shanghai's first outdoor cinema debuted on Wujin Road. In 2024, at the same spot, enjoy limited edition outdoor screenings in partnership with HiShorts!, featuring over 10 captivating short films.

Dance the night away at our Dance Party with star instructors Momo.V and Roy, and groove to high-energy beats.

Express your true self at the music concert, where the mic is open for all to join the musical celebration.

Engage in the rich heritage of the Dragon Boat Festival at the Intangible Cultural Heritage Workshop. Learn to make scented sachets and mugwort bouquets with Gao Qing, an intangible cultural heritage inheritor from Hongkou.

Dates: June 8-10

Venue: The Inlet

Address: North Plaza, The Inlet, Sichuan Rd N,Wujin Rd intersection

Details: Free entry! This vibrant summer market features a wide array of food and entertainment options, making it a hot spot for fun and excitement.

Farmer's Flower Market in Xintiandi

Spanning nearly 2000 square meters, this market offers a vast selection of flowers, plants, and green living brands.



With over 100 varieties of plants and 600,000 flowers, you can find the perfect addition to your home.

Join the festivities and make the most of the Dragon Boat Festival with these vibrant and diverse market events.

Enjoy a blend of traditional charm and modern fun, creating unforgettable memories in the heart of Shanghai.

Dates: June 8-10, 9am-6:30pm

Venue: Taipingqiao Park Green Area

Address: 170 Zizhong Rd