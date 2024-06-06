Shanghai's premier Latin American celebration

Experience the vibrant spirit of Latin America here in Shanghai. Enjoy two weekends of electrifying music, captivating performances, delicious food, and family-friendly fun.

The "El Barrio Chino Latino" Festival is back. Get ready for Shanghai's biggest Latin American celebration at the Ruihong Tiandi Hall of the Moon.

This electrifying event features top Latin music DJs from Shanghai, ensuring the beats keep you moving all day long.

Immerse yourself in an array of entertainment, including exhilarating live bands, dazzling samba shows, and a high-energy mega Zumba session.



For family fun, enjoy captivating clown performances that will delight both kids and adults.



Get ready for two weekends of extravaganza. Food lovers are in for a treat with numerous food and beverage vendors offering a variety of different cuisines.



Indulge in traditional dishes and exotic flavors, creating a culinary journey through the rich and diverse cultures of Latin America.



Quench your thirst with a range of refreshing beverages while exploring the vibrant crafts market showcasing unique handmade treasures.



Don't miss this unparalleled festival, a true celebration of Latin American spirit in the heart of Shanghai.



Whether you're a dance enthusiast, a food connoisseur, or simply looking for a fantastic day out, "El Barrio Chino Latino" promises an unforgettable experience filled with music, dance, and delicious food. Free entry for all guests!

Date: June 15-16 & 22-23,1pm-10pm

Venue: Ruihong Tiandi Hall of the Moon

Address: 188 Ruihong Rd 瑞虹路188号