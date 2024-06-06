Baoshan set to become low-carbon industry hub

District is to develop a "Green Economic Corridor" along Tongji Road and create a comprehensive green low-carbon ecosystem to serve Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region.

Baoshan District is to develop a "Green Economic Corridor" along Tongji Road to support its low-carbon ambitions, the district announced during the ongoing International Carbon Neutral Expo 2024.

The district is displaying its green efforts at a 700-square-meter exhibition hall at the expo, which runs through Saturday.

The hall features Baoshan's green low-carbon supply chain, energy transition and circular economy initiatives. It aims to provide a platform for showcasing and exchanging green low-carbon achievements and products.

In March, Shanghai's government issued an action plan to accelerate the establishment of a product carbon footprint management system.

The plan supports Baoshan's development of a green low-carbon supply chain core functional area.

Baoshan has introduced various policies and plans to promote green low-carbon development. It has also released an implementation plan for accelerating green low-carbon supply chain system construction, the first and only document of its kind in Shanghai.

Baoshan is building a green low-carbon core functional area, with the Carbon Neutral Industrial Park as the main hub. The area will link other regions such as Nanda Innovation City, Binjiang Cruise Belt and Wusong Smart City. The park focuses on attracting green industries such as carbon services, new energy and low-carbon metallurgy.

Several green low-carbon enterprises, including Easy Carbon Digital, Baosteel Central Research Institute and APExBIO, have already signed up to join the industrial park.

Baoshan's efforts aim to create a comprehensive green low-carbon ecosystem that can serve Shanghai and the entire Yangtze River Delta region, the district government said.