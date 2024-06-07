﻿
Forum tackles carbon challenge in urban development

Global consulting firm AECOM presented solutions on sustainable urban development and renewal in its "From Digital to Cities" forum at the International Carbon Neutrality Expo.
Ti Gong

Visitors watch the sustainable urban development exhibition at the booth of Yangpu District at the International Carbon Neutrality Expo 2024 in Shanghai.

Global infrastructure consulting firm AECOM presented innovative solutions for sustainable urban development and urban renewal at the ongoing International Carbon Neutrality Expo in Shanghai.

The company invited experts and industry leaders to its "From Digital to Cities" forum on Thursday, where they discussed how planners, developers, businesses and communities can enhance urban infrastructure, encourage public governance, and improve urban vitality using digital solutions.

In its showcase at the Yangpu District expo booth, the company presented its innovative solutions on key projects including the Yangpu 481 Digital Park in Shanghai, and the 3D Digital Map in Hong Kong.

The park, spanning 10,900 square meters, a little smaller than a standard football pitch, aims to integrate digital technology into urban spaces. It serves as a model for Shanghai's digital transformation.

Its design combines an online metaverse platform and offline interactions, expanding public space coverage and influence.

The park features four main areas: sharing, fitness, entertainment and ecology. These areas are divided further into themed zones for interaction between communities, campuses and industrial zones.

Ti Gong

The Yangpu 481 Digital Park is a key project AECOM is involved with.

"As nations lead the charge toward sustainability, and well-planned and forward-thinking urban planning, design consulting firms play a pivotal role in driving it," said Chiang Yuheng, executive director, Urban for AECOM China.

The company has established an Innovation Laboratory Asia team in Shanghai, which works closely with the digital team to help solve complex urban challenges, Chiang told the forum.

The company is participating in the carbon neutrality expo for the second consecutive year.

"China is one of the most significant markets for AECOM, and we remain confident in its potential," said Patrick Chao, senior vice president of AECOM Asia.

The company has also introduced a new initiative named ScopeX to cut carbon emissions through better design.

The approach looks at carbon impact throughout a project's life. It aligns with China's environmental goals and shows AECOM's commitment to sustainability, Chao said.

Ti Gong

Experts share views on sustainable urban development and renewal at a forum during the 2024 International Carbon Neutrality Expo.

