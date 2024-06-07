﻿
News / Metro

Charitable hospice care for cancer patients launched in Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:57 UTC+8, 2024-06-07       0
The program brings together different medical and psychological aspects, guided by doctors of Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center and psychological consultants.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:57 UTC+8, 2024-06-07       0

A public welfare service program providing hospice care for cancer patients in the late stage of care was launched in Shanghai on Thursday, and will involve a series of plans to ease the pain of patients and their families both physically and psychologically.

The program brings together different aspects such as nursing, companionship and psychological counseling and will be guided and conducted by doctors of the Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center and professional psychological consultants. Volunteer recruitment started at the same time.

Organized by the Life Care Community of Fu Shou Yuan International Group, China's largest cemetery and funeral service provider, and the Shanghai Hospice Care Health Service Center, it will deliver help and support to patients and help them improve their life quality in the final chapter of their life.

In China, several million people die every year due to cancer, causing distress and pain for nearly 10 million families.

The program aims to raise awareness of the needs of families of cancer patients and help them get through the toughest period, organizers said.

It will mainly target needy families with financial difficulties or physical disabilities with free service provided.

As elsewhere, discussing end of life care is an uncomfortable topic for many Chinese, and hospice care, which began in the 1960s in the United States and Europe, is still a new concept here.

It highlights the comfort and dignity of patients in the later stage of their lives.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fudan University
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     