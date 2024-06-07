Energy-saving tech, green transformation presented at carbon neutral expo

Visitors can gain experience of energy-saving technologies and green transformation at the 2024 Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Technology, Products and Achievements Expo.

Ti Gong

How can different means of public transportation help reduce carbon footprints and promote a sustainable economy?

What kind of recycling technologies are used for composite apparel materials and what about is the recycling process for plastic bottles and cans?

Visitors can find a wide range of exhibits and gain hands-on experience on these topics and more at the ongoing 2024 Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Technology, Products and Achievements Expo.



Energy-saving technologies and green transformation concepts and practices in consumer goods, daily groceries, transportation service, energy providers, and many more scenarios are being presented at the expo.

Ti Gong

The expo is drawing discussions and interest from established companies and startups as well.

"Beauty for the Planet" is the theme at beauty and skincare giant L'Oréal's booth, as it seeks to transform sustainable ideas and concepts into consumer sales.

Feimayi, a local waste apparel collecting and processing platform, also offers visitors an interactive session to make stationery and home decorations from outdated clothes and materials.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai-based science and technology startup HOREN, which offers green and intelligent recycling packaging technologies and solutions, believes it is an ideal platform to seek collaborators and start-ups regarding the circular economy.

Guo Zhanqiang, secretary of the China Association of Circular Economy, believes circular packaging plays a vital role in promoting the overall recycling and carbon neutrality cause.

According to a recent study by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, less than 5 percent of packing materials currently used are recyclable out of the 909.6 billion yuan overall packaging material market in 2024.

HOREN aims to invite 1000 entrepreneurs within five years to focus on carbon neutrality and the circular economy, and provide them with technology and financing support to embrace the new opportunity in the low carbon era.



Patricia Xia, EY China Central managing partner, believes the fair provides a meaningful platform to further enhance the low carbon industry development in the Yangtze River Delta area.

"We're learning about the latest industry trends and technologies and to better offer customers green finance service and sustainable supply chain solutions," she said.

Ti Gong

Amy Cai, sustainability managing partner in PwC China, also thought the expo was influential in promoting exchanges of ideas and the society's low-carbon transformation process.

A recent survey of dozens of enterprises shows that the low-carbon supply chain is gaining increasing awareness among companies, with 77 percent of respondents saying that green supply chain transformation has brought positive economic or social gains.

As many as 54 percent expected to increase their investment for sustainability supply chain transformation in the next three to five years.