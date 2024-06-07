Eye health science museum opens in the city

The Shanghai Children's Foundation has included the Ai'er Eye Health Science Museum in the city's youth education base and will organize online and offline education programs.

An eye health science museum has opened in the city, providing eye education for people of different ages, alongside novel interactive projects to promote health education through a fun and easy-to-understand method.

Through specially designed exhibits, models, multimedia projects, and simulation items such as blind walking tracks, visitors can learn the structure of eyes, the reasons behind eye diseases, how scenes appear to people with different eye disorders, and learn the difficulties experienced by blind people.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Children's Foundation has included the Ai'er Eye Health Science Museum into the city's youth education base and will organize online and offline education programs to teach students and their families correct eye protection and myopia prevention and control, officials said.

A series of educational events will begin this summer vocation and schools will be invited to the eye museum for health education, said officials from the foundation and Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital, which established the museum.

Eye disease prevention and control is a priority in China.

The incidence of myopia among Chinese children and minors is 51.9 percent and over 70 million suffer from severe myopia. About 80 percent of people over 60 have cataracts. Among the 130 million Chinese with diabetes, up to 37 percent of them have diabetic retinopathy, a major diabetes-related eye complication leading to vision injury and even blindness.

However, eye health medical resources are not equitably distributed in China and public awareness needs improvement, experts said.

If you go:

Address: 2F, No. 83 Wuzhong Road, Xuhui District

Opening hours: 9am-4:30pm, Tuesday to Sunday

Reservation: 400-9939-088 for professional guidance