Design competition is gift that keeps giving

Hu Min
  12:25 UTC+8, 2024-06-08
The 2024 "Shanghai Gifts" design competition is seeking tourism gifts that embody Shanghai culture, reflect Shanghai flavor, narrate Shanghai stories and evoke Shanghai memories.
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Gifts competition.

Ti Gong

Fun toys.

The 2024 "Shanghai Gifts" design competition was launched on Friday, seeking tourism gifts that embody Shanghai culture, reflect Shanghai flavor, narrate Shanghai stories and evoke Shanghai memories.

Hosted by Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, it aims to boost the cultural and tourist consumption environment of the city and fuel the development momentum of an international consumption center and a world-famous tourist destination.

Ti Gong

A collector's coffee mug.

The application platform is shgifts.vcgvip.com (in Chinese).

Over the past years, the competition has become an important platform showcasing Shanghai to the world and played an important role in boosting its consumption.

Ti Gong

A well designed notebook and luggage tags.

This year, the competition will open extracurricular courses at 10 universities and collect work from students, injecting young vitality into the event. It will also invite leading cultural and tourist IPs, brands, associations and emerging design studios to get involved.

To tackle the bottleneck of marketing, the competition enables contestants to submit their work directly to enterprises and culture and tourism authorities. The organizers will provide more cooperation probabilities.

Roadshow and incubation platforms will be established as well.

Ti Gong

Winning entries from past events.

Over the past years, a series of Shanghai tourist gifts have been released thanks to the competition, drawing wide attention and active participation from society.

The competition is not only a grand design event, but also a dialogue on the city's development, brand growth and cultural inheritance, said Huang Ye, director of the tourism goods branch of Shanghai Tourism Trade Association.

New product launching events of this year's "Shanghai Gifts" will be held during the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival in September.

Ti Gong

A delicate fan.

Ti Gong

Elegant jewelry.

Ti Gong

Colorful running shoes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Tourism Festival
