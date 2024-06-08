Baoshan Nightlife Festival offers array of attractions

The 2024 Baoshan Nightlife Festival opened on Friday evening at Dahua Hucheng, starting a vibrant celebration of night-time activities in the district.

The festival features an array of attractions, including an experiential space combining the joys of camping with the opportunity to shop for various time-honored brands from Nanjing Road.

Additionally, a cruise tourism pop-up booth introduces summer port routes and related cruise information available from Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal from June to August.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Dahua Business Circle, known as the most prosperous commercial hub in southern Baoshan, hosts more than 200 merchants participating in the festivities. This area is set to be a central hub of excitement throughout the festival.

Adding to the cultural ambiance, the event includes a variety of artistic performances.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The evening concluded with the premiere of the promotional short film "NIGHT WALK," which highlights the top spots for enjoying Baoshan's nightlife.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE