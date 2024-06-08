Baoshan Nightlife Festival offers array of attractions
The 2024 Baoshan Nightlife Festival opened on Friday evening at Dahua Hucheng, starting a vibrant celebration of night-time activities in the district.
The festival features an array of attractions, including an experiential space combining the joys of camping with the opportunity to shop for various time-honored brands from Nanjing Road.
Additionally, a cruise tourism pop-up booth introduces summer port routes and related cruise information available from Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal from June to August.
The Dahua Business Circle, known as the most prosperous commercial hub in southern Baoshan, hosts more than 200 merchants participating in the festivities. This area is set to be a central hub of excitement throughout the festival.
Adding to the cultural ambiance, the event includes a variety of artistic performances.
The evening concluded with the premiere of the promotional short film "NIGHT WALK," which highlights the top spots for enjoying Baoshan's nightlife.