﻿
News / Metro

Baoshan Nightlife Festival offers array of attractions

﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Jiang Xiaowei
  14:55 UTC+8, 2024-06-08       0
The 2024 Baoshan Nightlife Festival opened on Friday evening at Dahua Hucheng, starting a vibrant celebration of night-time activities in the district.
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Jiang Xiaowei
  14:55 UTC+8, 2024-06-08       0

The 2024 Baoshan Nightlife Festival opened on Friday evening at Dahua Hucheng, starting a vibrant celebration of night-time activities in the district.

The festival features an array of attractions, including an experiential space combining the joys of camping with the opportunity to shop for various time-honored brands from Nanjing Road.

Additionally, a cruise tourism pop-up booth introduces summer port routes and related cruise information available from Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal from June to August.

Baoshan Nightlife Festival offers array of attractions
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A band entertains the crowd.

Baoshan Nightlife Festival offers array of attractions
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Various performances are staged at Dahua Night Lane.

The Dahua Business Circle, known as the most prosperous commercial hub in southern Baoshan, hosts more than 200 merchants participating in the festivities. This area is set to be a central hub of excitement throughout the festival.

Adding to the cultural ambiance, the event includes a variety of artistic performances.

Baoshan Nightlife Festival offers array of attractions
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Nanjing Road Old Brand Market.

The evening concluded with the premiere of the promotional short film "NIGHT WALK," which highlights the top spots for enjoying Baoshan's nightlife.

Baoshan Nightlife Festival offers array of attractions
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Outdoor dining at Dahua Hucheng night fair.

Baoshan Nightlife Festival offers array of attractions
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Riverside Baoshan Brand Pop-Up Stores.

Baoshan Nightlife Festival offers array of attractions
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A children's playground.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     