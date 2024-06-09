Expats enjoy cultural activities and games

From a hanfu experience to zongzi making, a haipai cultural and tourism festival was staged in Jinqiao on Sunday.

Ti Gong

From a hanfu (traditional Chinese Han-style attire) experience to zongzi or sticky rice dumplings making, a haipai (Shanghai-style) cultural and tourism festival was staged in Jinqiao, the Pudong New Area, on Sunday.

It attracted some 30 expatriate families from some 10 countries.

Ti Gong

The event, hosted by the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism as a highlight of "Visit Shanghai, the 2024 Shanghai for All Seasons Cultural Tourism Consumption Information (Spring-Summer) Activities," featured a bazaar, performances and intangible cultural heritage activities as well as interactive games and lucky draws.

Expats from countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and Canada also experienced dough modelling, touhu (arrow throwing), and chuiwan (an ancient Chinese game similar to golf) at LifeHub@Jinqiao.

Ti Gong

The bazaar showcases the latest programs and essence of around 20 cultural venues and tourist attractions such as Shanghai Museum, Shanghai Wild Animal Park, Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park and Shanghai Happy Valley.

Intangible cultural heritage items such as Rongqingtang perfumed sachet techniques and ligaotang, Shanghai pear syrup candy were also part of the bazaar.

Dragon and lion dance performances wowed foreign attendees as well.

Ti Gong

Payment services targeting inbound travelers and free half-day tours were promoted at the event.

Wearing hanfu, Vetle Kosmo Movold from Norway, had a great experience. He studies at Fudan University.

"This is actually my first Dragon Festival in China," he told Shanghai Daily.

"It's such beautiful, beautiful garments, and I'll also show respect to the country that I live by wearing hanfu," he added. "We have a guide with us to teach us the story about hanfu and the meaning it has for China, and there's plenty of activities that make me excited.

"I think Shanghai is a great city to live and it's very international. So I would say one of the best cities in China for foreigners to come to and people are very welcoming. Everything is very foreigner friendly and so it's been a great experience to live here."

Ti Gong

Cleo from Canada who is a teacher, was happy showing off her handiwork a zongzi.

"It's really nice, and the chef was helpful," she said.

It only took Cleo 10 minute to make zongzi and she said she planned to bring it home and steam it.

"In Shanghai, I also ate zongzi with friends," she said. "I like both sweet and salty flavor with yolk and dates."

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong