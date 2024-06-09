﻿
Expats enjoy cultural activities and games

From a hanfu experience to zongzi making, a haipai cultural and tourism festival was staged in Jinqiao on Sunday.
Ti Gong

The event attracted many expats.

From a hanfu (traditional Chinese Han-style attire) experience to zongzi or sticky rice dumplings making, a haipai (Shanghai-style) cultural and tourism festival was staged in Jinqiao, the Pudong New Area, on Sunday.

It attracted some 30 expatriate families from some 10 countries.

Ti Gong

A nice afternoon out.

The event, hosted by the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism as a highlight of "Visit Shanghai, the 2024 Shanghai for All Seasons Cultural Tourism Consumption Information (Spring-Summer) Activities," featured a bazaar, performances and intangible cultural heritage activities as well as interactive games and lucky draws.

Expats from countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and Canada also experienced dough modelling, touhu (arrow throwing), and chuiwan (an ancient Chinese game similar to golf) at LifeHub@Jinqiao.

Ti Gong

A dragon and lion performance.

The bazaar showcases the latest programs and essence of around 20 cultural venues and tourist attractions such as Shanghai Museum, Shanghai Wild Animal Park, Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park and Shanghai Happy Valley.

Intangible cultural heritage items such as Rongqingtang perfumed sachet techniques and ligaotang, Shanghai pear syrup candy were also part of the bazaar.

Dragon and lion dance performances wowed foreign attendees as well.

Ti Gong

A delightful experience

Payment services targeting inbound travelers and free half-day tours were promoted at the event.

Wearing hanfu, Vetle Kosmo Movold from Norway, had a great experience. He studies at Fudan University.

"This is actually my first Dragon Festival in China," he told Shanghai Daily.

"It's such beautiful, beautiful garments, and I'll also show respect to the country that I live by wearing hanfu," he added. "We have a guide with us to teach us the story about hanfu and the meaning it has for China, and there's plenty of activities that make me excited.

"I think Shanghai is a great city to live and it's very international. So I would say one of the best cities in China for foreigners to come to and people are very welcoming. Everything is very foreigner friendly and so it's been a great experience to live here."

Ti Gong

Expats wearing hanfu try zongzi making.

Cleo from Canada who is a teacher, was happy showing off her handiwork a zongzi.

"It's really nice, and the chef was helpful," she said.

It only took Cleo 10 minute to make zongzi and she said she planned to bring it home and steam it.

"In Shanghai, I also ate zongzi with friends," she said. "I like both sweet and salty flavor with yolk and dates."

Ti Gong

An attendee learns Chinese kungfu.

Ti Gong

Expats pose for a group photo.

Ti Gong

The bazaar in Jinqiao.

Ti Gong

A girl plays touhu.

Ti Gong

A free half-day tour brochure of Trip.com and City News Service

Ti Gong

A beautiful display of jewelry.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
