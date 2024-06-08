City's nightlife economy stretches to yoga

The 2024 Shanghai Yoga Life Festival began on Saturday as a key part of the city's annual nightlife festival.

Ti Gong

Three large yoga sessions will take place on the iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall through the end of the month to offer a unique summer urban retreat experience and help boost the city's nightlife economy, the Huangpu District government said.

Yoga enthusiasts gracefully stretched on Century Plaza, which was newly opened last year after a major renovation.

The plaza, a new landmark on the road, features 34,518 colorful and uniquely shaped bricks, forming a mosaic that looks like radiant sea pearls under the lights and creating an ideal site for yoga, according to the organizer of the event.

A large yoga session also moved to the eastern section of the pedestrian street on Saturday morning, near the Peace Hotel by the Bund.

Ti Gong

More than 100 yoga enthusiasts practiced dynamic stretch flow yoga in the morning breeze by the Huangpu River. The event has attracted many citizens and tourists to participate over the years.

Various activities will take place on the road during the festival to provide a platform for yoga enthusiasts to showcase their skills and share insights, promoting the unique healthy lifestyle of Nanjing Road, said an official with the Shanghai Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street Investment Development Co.

The yoga festival has been held since its inception in 2020. It attracts many yoga enthusiasts and citizens, and has become an important sports event on Nanjing Road.

The festival also aligns with the national fitness strategy and promotes sports culture. It merged with the Shanghai Nightlife Festival this year which will use healthy activities to stimulate the night economy, the official added.