Dragon boat teams compete on suburban river

  13:53 UTC+8, 2024-06-10
A series of activities were held in Yingpu Subdistrict of Qingpu District to celebrate the traditional Dragon Boat Festival that falls today this year.
As boats in brilliant colors dashed out like arrows, supporters who stood along the Shangda River burst into deafening cheers. Cole Anderson, from the United States, was among the crowd and he could not turn his eyes from the fierce dragon boat race.

A series of activities were held in Yingpu Subdistrict of suburban Shanghai's Qingpu District on Sunday to celebrate the traditional Dragon Boat Festival that falls today this year.

It comprised the subdistrict's 2024 community culture festival, a dragon boat race, and a health carnival.

Thirty-nine teams competed on Shangda River, all rowing 200 meters during the race. There were 12 contestants on each boat, including one helmsman and one drummer.

Ti Gong

Dragon racers put up fierce competition.

Held at Shangshan Square, a core part of Shanghai Qingpu Loop Waterside Park, the race drew big crowds with a thrilling atmosphere and they fully enjoyed the charm and fun of the traditional event.

Anderson has been in Shanghai for six and a half years, where he is a teacher.

"It's fun, and I am very excited," he said. Following the tradition of the festival, he tried zongzi, or sticky rice dumplings, a must-eat on the occasion.

"I like the salty flavor better, and I had one last week with meat and mushrooms," he said. "But the sweet one with red bean is actually pretty good as well."

Anderson said he likes Qingpu.

Ti Gong

An expat videos the boat race.

"I think it's nice," he said. "It has a lot of parks and a lot of rivers. It is quiet and very beautiful. People are very nice. When I came here I couldn't speak any Chinese and a lot of friends helped me."

The history of the annual dragon boat race in Yingpu Subdistrict dates back to 2014 with more than 100,000 participants recorded so far. The scale of the race has grown from year to year.

Rowers from the Yinggang community took the crown finally, earning their fourth championship in a row.

"The race requires tacit understanding and team cooperation," said a rower surnamed Li.

Ti Gong

A sideline bazaar attracts many children.

Cameroonian Lucky has been living in the subdistrict for nine years.

"This is the first time I watched the race live," he said. "It's a very beautiful place and a very beautiful event to take part in and I am very impressed about the organization.

"It's my first here, and this gives me the opportunity to come every year again and watch and share this moment with my foreign friends," he added.

He plans to stay in the subdistrict long term.

"I like to stay here and I feel like this is my second home," he said. "There are lots of rivers and greenery around and also the people are very friendly. Life is convenient here."

Ti Gong

Drummers on the dragon boats kept up the pace for the rowers.

Along the river, a cultural and tourism bazaar was held at the same time with folk music and Han-style dance.

There were also intangible cultural heritage experiences and martial arts performances.

At the health carnival, nearly 170 people enjoyed the fun of different sports games including basketball shooting and dragon boat races on land.

Ti Gong

A supporter applauds during the race.

Ti Gong

Viewers concentrate on the race.

Ti Gong

A lion dance is performed.

Ti Gong

Children perform for the event.

Ti Gong

Festive elements are everywhere at the bazaar.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Follow Us

