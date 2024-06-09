﻿
News / Metro

EP1: A traveler's guide to mobile payments in China

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  15:27 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0
Mobile payment apps are widely used in China, so we look at which apps to use, how to set them up, and how to link your bank card for seamless payments in China.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  15:27 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0

Directed by Chen Jie, Fu Rong. Shot by Sun Minjie, Alexander Bushroe, Ke Jiayun. Edited by Sun Minjie, Zhong Youyang. Reported by Alexander Bushroe, Ke Jiayun. Subtitles by Ke Jiayun, Zhong Youyang.

Illustration by Shen Xinyi

If you're planning a trip to China, it's important to know that mobile payment apps are widely used for almost all transactions.

In the following, City News Service will help you understand which apps to use, how to set them up, and how to link your bankcard for seamless payments in China, allowing you to pay just like a local.

Downloading and Registering Payment Apps

Before your trip, you can download and register for a digital payment app. Both Alipay and WeChat Pay have English versions, making them user-friendly for international travelers.

Alipay

Download the Alipay app and register with your phone number from any country. Tap "Add Now" to add your bankcard.

EP1: A traveler's guide to mobile payments in China

WeChat Pay

Download WeChat, activate WeChat Pay, and go to "Me" -> "Services" -> "Wallet" to link your cards.

EP1: A traveler's guide to mobile payments in China

UnionPay

You can also link a UnionPay card issued in the Hong Kong SAR or Macau SAR to the UnionPay app for payments.

EP1: A traveler's guide to mobile payments in China
Ti Gong
EP1: A traveler's guide to mobile payments in China

Staff from the Information Service desk outside the arrival gates at Pudong International Airport assist visitors with setting up mobile payment apps.

Setting Up Digital Payments at the Airport

If you didn't set up the apps before arriving, you can do so at the help desks located just outside the arrival gates at Pudong Airport in both terminals 1 and 2. These desks can assist you in setting up Alipay or the UnionPay app with your overseas bankcard for convenient use throughout the city.

EP1: A traveler's guide to mobile payments in China

Making Payments

Using mobile payment apps in China is straightforward. For example, when you buy a coffee, you can simply use Alipay, WeChat Pay, or UnionPay. Open the app and show your QR code to the vendor for payment. It's that simple.

Whether you're at a convenience store or a restaurant, you can use WeChat Pay or Alipay to make purchases. The process is quick and hassle-free, ensuring you stay fed and hydrated as you explore.

Using Digital Payments for Transportation

In the Shanghai Metro, you can use three digital payment apps – Alipay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay – at ticket machines. You can also use cash if you prefer.

To pay digitally, select the appropriate fare, open your phone, and scan the QR code. The ticket will be dispensed automatically.

When entering and exiting the metro station, scan the transport QR code within the mobile payment app. The app will calculate the fare and deduct it from your account.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Illustration by Shen Xinyi

  • Illustration by Shen Xinyi

  • Illustration by Shen Xinyi

Payment Methods and Fees

Typically, there are two ways to pay using these apps:

Scan the vendor's QR code.

Let the vendor scan your payment code within the app.

Neither WeChat Pay nor Alipay charges any transaction fee for single transactions of 200 yuan or less when using an overseas card. For transactions exceeding 200 yuan, a 3 percent transaction fee will be charged.

Alipay and WeChat Pay have a spending limit of US$2,000 before identity authentication. After completing authentication, the limit increases to US$5,000 per transaction and US$50,000 per year in total consumption.

EP1: A traveler's guide to mobile payments in China

Illustration by Shen Xinyi

Customer Service and Additional Options

If you encounter any issues with e-payments, you can call the dedicated customer service hotline for assistance.

2 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›



Some payment applications from other countries and regions, such as AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), Touch 'n Go eWallet (Malaysia), Kakao Pay (South Korea), and others, can be used directly in Shanghai through their QR codes.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai Metro
Pudong Airport
Pudong
Alipay
UnionPay
Alibaba
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     