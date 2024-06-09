EP2: A traveler's guide to handling cash in Shanghai

City News Service will show you how to withdraw Chinese yuan in Shanghai and how to manage your cash efficiently to ensure a smooth travel experience in Shanghai.

When traveling, it's always important to have some local currency on hand.

City News Service will show you how to withdraw Chinese yuan in Shanghai and how to manage your cash efficiently to ensure a smooth travel experience.

Withdrawing Cash from ATMs

Most ATMs at banks in China allow you to withdraw Chinese yuan using overseas cards such as Visa, MasterCard, and others.

Many of these machines also offer smaller denominations like 10 yuan in addition to the standard 100 yuan notes.



To withdraw cash:

Locate an ATM at major transport hubs, shopping complexes, tourist attractions, or starred hotels.

Use your overseas bankcard to withdraw the desired amount in yuan. Some machines allow you to choose smaller denominations, making it easier to handle daily expenses.

Withdrawing cash with an overseas bankcard is straightforward and convenient, ensuring you always have the local currency you need.

Zhu Yile

Getting Smaller Denominations

If you need smaller denominations or coins for use around the city, you can easily exchange your larger bills at local banks.



Steps to Exchange Large Bills:

Visit any commercial bank outlet.

Request a "change wallet," which contains smaller denominations (10 yuan, 20 yuan, 5 yuan) and coins.

You don't need an appointment. Simply approach the counter and ask for the service. Click to see Introducing "Change Wallets" & Smaller Bills at ATMs

This service is available at over 6,200 service counters across 3,582 domestic bank branches in Shanghai, providing a quick and easy way to manage your cash.

Using Cash for Transportation

Taxis

When taking a taxi in Shanghai, having cash on hand is useful. All licensed taxis carry enough change, both coins and bills, to ensure you receive the correct amount back.

Look for taxis with symbols indicating they accept cash and various payment methods.

If you don't speak Chinese, use the translation guide available in the back of the taxi.

This guide includes common phrases, tourist attractions, hotels, and other destinations, allowing you to communicate effectively with the driver.

Imaginechina

ATM and Bank Services in Shanghai

Shanghai boasts more than 8,900 ATMs where you can withdraw Chinese yuan using overseas cards. Additionally, over 6,200 service counters in 3,582 domestic bank branches can conduct RMB-related business and provide quick channels for exchanging small amounts of cash.