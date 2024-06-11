﻿
News / Metro

A 'no-vomiting' ward created for cancer patients

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:58 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0
The Shanghai Cancer Center offers a pioneering treatment that can significantly decrease chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in cancer patients by 90 percent.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:58 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0

A local hospital's innovative treatment can help reduce chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in cancer patients by 90 percent. The guidelines for promotion now include the "no-vomiting" practice.

Chemotherapy is a common treatment for cancer patients, and over half of patients should receive chemotherapy during their treatment, but nausea and vomiting always impact patients' life quality and their medical compliance.

According to experts, common chemotherapy medicines can influence the digestive systems, so certain patients can suffer nausea and vomiting. Some patients even refuse chemotherapy for fear of the negative effects.

To help patients better endure chemotherapy, Shanghai Cancer Center created a "no-vomiting" ward to reduce patients' negative effects through a comprehensive treatment plan.

As a leading cancer center, the hospital offers 217,000 chemotherapy services, including 43,500 hospitalized chemotherapy each year.

Effective management to reduce patients' negative effects and drop nausea and vomiting is extremely important to enhance treatment outcomes, said the hospital, whose medical teams from multiple departments started to develop a format with the participation of doctors, nurses, and patients to offer guidance and support during different stages of chemotherapy.

Medical staff will closely follow each patient and provide timely intervention and support the patient's condition.

The hospital conducted a study in one inpatient department, where medical professionals assessed each patient's health and developed an individualized treatment plan that included advice on diet, psychology, drug use, and traditional Chinese medicine treatments such as acupoint massage and aromatherapy.

"After implementing the management, we reduced the incidence of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINM) by 90 percent, earning our section the title of Shanghai's first batch of the CINM model ward. Our practice has been included in the guidelines for nationwide promotion," Dr Yu Xianjun, the hospital's president, said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     