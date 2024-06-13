Novel facility focused on future industries lands in Pudong

The International Advanced Technology Application Promotion Center (Pudong) unveiled at the Conference on Pudong's Comprehensive Pilot Reform Achievements held on Tuesday.

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment both domestic and international, is confident of riding the waves of a rising city to attract more quality investment with better policies and services.

A novel facility focused on "future industries" has recently landed in Pudong.

Future industries refer to frontier technologies-backed new industries, like humanoid robots, quantum information, and brain-computer interface.

At the conference, the center signed a series deals with domestic industrial tycoons in energy, biomedicine, information technology, and other emerging sectors.

Pudong has been assigned by the central government to spearhead comprehensive pilot reforms to promote institutional openness, technological innovation, business environment and more.

Of a number of successful cases, 30 were released at the conference, such as launch of the international board of the Shanghai Data Exchange; docking CPTPP, DEPA and other international economic and trade rules; and stamp tax exemption for offshore trade in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone and the zone's Lingang new area.