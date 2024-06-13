Zeitgeist puts Germany v Scotland on the big screen
Only two days remain until the UEFA Euro 20214 begins with a thrilling opener between host nation Germany and Scotland.
Local German restaurant Zeitgeist will be broadcasting matches from the group that also features Austria and Switzerland.
It will announce additional schedules once the group stage concludes.
A big screen, late-night food menu and drinks deals are waiting for football fans.
You can book a seat by calling 021-3220-5986 or search Herwig on WeChat.
Date: June 15-26
Venue: Zeitgeist Shanghai
Address: 537 Haifang Rd