Foreign reporters explore Yangpu's innovation and renewal

Reporters from home and abroad visit the district to learn about its innovation development and the commercialization of university research, and to view an urban renewal project.

About 30 reporters from China, Türkiye, Morocco, Pakistan and Singapore visited Shanghai's Yangpu District on Thursday.

They toured the Bay Valley innovation hub and the Shanghai Technology Exchange to learn about the district's innovation development and the commercialization of university research.

They also visited Changbai 228 Block to see the urban renewal project and the "15-minute community life circle" initiative.

Additionally, they explored the Yangpu riverside to understand the district's efforts in renovating waterfront spaces and creating age-friendly environments.

Ti Gong

Emre Aytekin, from Türkiye, commented on the renovation of the old workers' residence into a peaceful community complex.

"It seems very peaceful and nice, with greenery and elderly people sitting and relaxing. This effort by the district government is valuable," Aytekin said.

"The renovation effort here is different from elsewhere as it transformed a former residential compound into a community facility. This is a good initiative to give back to the community."

The community, known as the only remaining complete set of Soviet-style houses, was home to "20,000 households."

The buildings were initially built as homes for model workers. They have been renovated into commercial complexes, restaurants and exhibition spaces.

Ti Gong

The two-story buildings are called the "20,000 households," because the city government built a total of 2,000 such buildings in downtown Putuo, Yangpu, Xuhui and Changning districts for 20,000 households in 1952 and 1953.

Ayoub Bechrouri from Morocco, representing China Arab TV, was impressed by the Bay Valley Innovation Hub.

"Bay Valley is a place of innovation and new technology. I saw new drones used for gaming, which is a new concept for me," Bechrouri said.

He also noted the Shanghai government's efforts to build community spaces, encouraging social interaction despite the rise in technology use.

Malik Zafar, a journalist from Pakistan, said if Shanghai is the heart of China, then Yangpu should be the "heart of Shanghai."

"I am impressed by the view, the traffic, and especially the safety and cleanliness," Zafar said.

Ti Gong

"Learning about the ferry service, which costs only 2 yuan to cross the river, is impressive. We need to upgrade our systems in Pakistan to match this level of public facility."

Yangpu District continues to develop as a model of innovation and urban renewal, integrating historical heritage with modern advancements to create a vibrant community, the district government said.

For instance, various Internet companies and other businesses are settling in at the 5.5-kilometer riverside region of Yangpu, said Qian Liang, deputy Party secretary of Shanghai Yangpu Riverside Investment and Development Co.

A significant project is converting the Power Station Auxiliary Equipment Plant Station near Yangpu Bridge, once China's largest auxiliary machine factory dating back nearly a century, into a civic center.

"We aim to transition from heavy industry to an Internet-based cultural and technology enterprise zone," Qian said.