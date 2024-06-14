﻿
AI-generated characters in legends shine at film festival

Wang Jianer, chairman of Shanghai Film Group, tells a Shanghai International Film Festival forum: "Shanghai Film will embrace the arrival of the AI era with practical actions."
A performance with characters including Ne Zha (right) was held at the film festival.

Artificial intelligence is integrating with famous characters in Chinese culture and legends at the Shanghai International Film Festival, displaying AI-generated Sun Wukong or Monkey King, and virtual avatar to introduce Ne Zha in an AI-themed immersive show, Shanghai Daily found on Friday.

Those creative works come from winners of the Global AI Film Marathon Competition, which attracted over 700 entries. Artists were invited to integrate AI to make creations for the characters in legends, said Shanghai Film Group, the creators of a variety animations of characters such as Wukong and Ne Zha.

Shot by Zhu Shenshen.

A digital avatar is introducing Ne Zha, famouse Chinese character, for visitors in a SIFF show.

"Shanghai Film will embrace the arrival of the AI era with practical actions," said Wang Jianer, chairman of the Shanghai Film Group. He told a SIFF forum on Friday he was shocked by AI tech like OpenAI's Sora.

An immersive AI-themed show also opened on Friday, with chosen AI-produced videos in the competition, a digital avatar to interact with visitors and wallpapers of hot social topics like climate change which can be dealt with AI tech.

The free show, held at the Shanghai Film Art Center, SIFF' s major venue, will run through June.

AI-generated works of Monkey King wins awards at the festival.

