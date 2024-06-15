﻿
New medical colleges drive educational reform

Two leading hospitals will set up clinical medical colleges associated with Fudan University as an innovative measure for talented medical staff cultivation.
Fudan University unveils Zhongshan Hospital Clinical Medical College and Huashan Hospital Clinical Medical College.

Two leading hospitals in Shanghai will set up clinical medical colleges as an innovative measure for talented medical staff cultivation and medical education reform.

Zhongshan Hospital and Huashan Hospital are two leading medical facilities, both affiliated to Fudan University. The two new colleges will become major fields of medical education to cultivate higher clinical and practical ability.

In addition to cultivating medical students, the new colleges will carry out basic and clinical scientific research while exploring innovation in medical education and boosting a coordinated development of medical college and affiliated hospitals, according to Shanghai Medical College Fudan University.

New theory, new technology and new requirements more in line with practical demand will be adopted in the new colleges, which offers teachers with a solid understanding of medical education, modern educational methods and profound clinical experiences.

Dr Fan Jia, president of Zhongshan Hospital, said its new college will cultivate qualified medical practitioners and medical scientists with humanistic care abilities, which is not so focused in ordinary medical education but desperately needed in clinical practice.

Fudan University
Zhongshan Hospital
﻿
﻿
