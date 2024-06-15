Call goes out to international light installation artists

The 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival launched two global calls on Saturday, soliciting works from around the world for two main events.

Chen Hao

The 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival launched two global calls on Saturday, soliciting works from around the world for two main events.

The festival is scheduled to run between September 19 and October 18, presenting a spectacular visual feast.

With the theme "Travel in Light - Exploring the Realm of Time and Space, Blooming the Beauty of Light and Shadow," it echoes Shanghai's goal of becoming the "first stop" for inbound tourists in China and shapes the image of a "world-renowned night city."

The main venue will be set at Shanghai Exhibition Center in Jing'an District, and there will be 12 sub venues across Shanghai.

During the festival, the city's elevated roads, landmark attractions along the Suzhou Creek and Huangpu River such as the West Bund Museum and Butterfly Bay Park, riverfront areas in the North Bund, commercial circles such as Xujiahui and Nanjing Rd W., scenic spots like Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, M50 Creative Park, and the Normandie Apartments, as well as some city parks and greenery areas will be illuminated, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Ti Gong

The festival will feature an array of activities from architectural projection shows to light art installation exhibitions.

Light fashion shows will be staged at Xintiandi and Waitanyuan, or the Bund Origin, and light art installations will be showcased at core commercial circles including Nanjing Rd E., Huaihai Road, Yuyuan Garden scenic area, Nanjing Rd W., Xujiahui, and North Bund.

As the two main events of the festival, "Architectural Projection Show" and "Light Art Installation," are now soliciting works from around the world.

The theme of the "Architectural Projection Show" public solicitation activity is "Light Symbiosis", which deeply reflects on the relationship between humans and nature, technology and art, and focuses on the projection art works of the main venue (the south facade of the Shanghai Exhibition Center) and the east and west side corridors.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The theme of the "Light Art Installation Works" public solicitation activity is "LightCone Spacetime Feature," aiming to explore the future and time and space themes, integrate art, innovation, and technology, showcasing creativity and diversity.



The plan is to showcase 12 outdoor installation works in the core of the main venue, and set up two outdoor art installation works with the theme of National Day 75th anniversary on both sides of the Huangpu River, to present rich and unique light art content for the festival.

The solicitation aims to attract global projection and digital artists to showcase their talents, and inspire unique creative ideas for the festival.

For details of the two solicitation activities, people can check announcement of "Shanghai International Light Festival 上海国际光影节" and "Green Shanghai 绿色上海" on WeChat account, as well as the Shanghai International Light Festival column on https://lhsr.sh.gov.cn.

The English version solicitation announcement is available at LUCI website (www.Luciassociation.org), the guiding unit of the festival.

Artists can submit proposals and make inquiry through the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival official email at shilf@lhsr.sh.gov.cn in English. The submission deadline is July 10.





